Heineken unveils new UCL merchandise, weekly surprises with Nancy Isime, Uti, VJ Adams, Chike…

Nancy Isime, Uti Nwachukwu, Chike, Samantha Walsh, and VJ Adams have just unveiled Heineken’s exciting activities for the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 UCL.

The celebrities are drivers of football and lifestyle conversations, making them a perfect fit for the brand’s ‘Never Watching Alone’ theme this Champions League season.

Bursting on to the Nigerian entertainment scene at the turn of the year, Chike is the rave of the moment among Nigerian audiences and is recognised as an ardent football fan. He is joined by popular TV presenter and former Big Brother Naija winner, Uti Nwachukwu, whose previous work includes his role as a football analyst on SuperSport.

Meanwhile, VJ Adams, renowned for his success in the Nigerian esports scene, is regarded as one of the most important drivers of culture in the entertainment industry. He initially rose to prominence following his contest at the 2008 edition of Next Movie Star West Africa before emerging as a significant subset of youth culture in esports and gaming. He is joined by renowned media personalities Nancy Isime and Samantha Walsh.

“Whether you’re watching alone, football remains a sport with so many shared moments and that’s what makes it so special,” said Uti Nwachukwu. “I am very delighted to share my love for football with my fans and reward their undying passion for the sport.”

Speaking on the brand’s activities for the competition this year, Aishat Aneakwe, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, said:

“As promised, we sought to make this UCL season chock-full of exciting activities for football fans and consumers, and they are about to get a lot grander as the competition progresses. We are delighted to bring these activities to life as they will serve to enhance the Champions League experience for the fans and consumers.”

With the second leg of the Round of 16 coming to an exciting conclusion, the celebrities will drive unique and exciting engagement among fans and consumers, some of which are the UEFA Champions League Trivia Nights and special giveaways containing limited edition Heineken merchandise during the UCL games from the Round of 16 till the final match on May 29 in Istanbul.

VJ Adams will also be hosting the Heineken UEFA Champions League experiences across target cities in the east and south-south, including Enugu to Owerri, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, and Warri. The activations will feature incredible consumer attractions from video games to signature Heineken cocktails, the iconic UCL Dome Bar, and more.

Heineken is a global beer brand first brewed in Amsterdam, with a presence in over 192 countries. It is the official long-standing sponsor of the UEFA champions league for over 27 years which has seen the international premium brand become one of the most recognisable brands in European football.

