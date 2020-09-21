Heineken buys 3.3m units of Nigerian Breweries

HEINEKEN Brouwerijen B.V, a major shareholder of the largest brewer in Nigeria, has purchased 3.3 million units of additional Nigerian Breweries shares.

According to a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, the purchase was made on the bourse over three transactions on the 8th, 9th and 11th of September.

The analysis of these transactions indicates that the purchase consideration for the 3,354,227 additional units of Nigeria Breweries shares at an average price of N41.16 per unit is put at N138 million.

This purchase and previous purchases further cement Heineken Brouwerijen B.V’s status as a major shareholder with a total of 11,074,463 since 30th June.

The distribution in the global and domestic demand and supply chain negatively impacted prots of the Nigerian Breweries as profit after tax of the largest brewer dropped by as much as 58 per cent, just as the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which affected the trade segment of the business with decline in company sales, thus the 11 per cent drop in revenue in the first half of the year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…

22 Deregistered Political Parties In Bauchi Demand Reregistration By INEC

Bauchi State chapters of the 22 political parties deregistered by INEC for what was described as lack of national spread and non-performance but ordered to be reregistered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division have called on the INEC and Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) to as a matter of fairness include their names and logos on the ballot papers for future elections…

Eight Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway…