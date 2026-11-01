Heidi Klum turns herself into giant severed hand for 2026 Halloween party

Supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum stunned guests at her annual Halloween party in New York on Saturday, after transforming herself into a giant, bloodied severed hand.

The elaborate costume, which left her almost completely unrecognisable, featured dangling ligaments and tendons at the top of the hand, with only her eyes and mouth visible. Blood also appeared to drip from her mouth as she stuck out her tongue.

Klum, who has built a reputation for her elaborate Halloween transformations, completed the look with several assistants dressed in blood-stained hazmat suits.

The 2026 costume was inspired by her own left hand, with its long red nails, thumb ring, engagement ring and wedding band. She said the idea came to her last year after looking at her hand and imagining how she could recreate its appearance on a much larger scale.

“I looked at my hand and I thought, ‘Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow,’”

Although the costume took months of planning and preparation, Klum said getting into it on the night required between five and six hours. She also revealed that carrying the oversized creation was particularly challenging because of its weight.

“Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it,” Klum said. “It’s quite heavy.”

Ahead of the party, the supermodel shared glimpses of the transformation on Instagram, including the application of bloodied prosthetics to her face.

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, was absent from this year’s celebration because he was away on tour. However, Klum incorporated personal details into the costume, including a tattoo of his name on her ring finger, alongside the lines and veins of her palm.

“A little bit of Tom is with me,” she said.

The appearance adds to Klum’s long history of elaborate Halloween costumes, which has made her annual celebration one of the most anticipated events of the season. She began hosting the party 25 years ago.

Among her most memorable transformations was her 2022 appearance as a giant worm, when she arrived at the event encased in the costume and attached to a fishing line.

Other costumes over the years have included the Greek mythological figure Medusa, a peacock, an eight-foot-tall (2.4-metre-tall) Transformer, a werewolf inspired by Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, a clone accompanied by several lookalikes and Kali, the multi-armed Hindu goddess of death and destruction.

(CBS News)