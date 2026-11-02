Entertainment

Heavyweights clash as BON Awards unveils 2026 nominees list

Rotimi Ige

The organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have unveiled nominees for the 2026 edition, with several prominent Nollywood productions and actors securing multiple nominations ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold in Enugu.

Leading the nominations is the romantic drama Love and New Notes, which secured nominations in nine categories, including Movie of the Year, Director of the Year and Best Actor.

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It is followed by The Herd, which earned eight nominations, while The Creek, Aba Blues, Colors of Fire and Efunroye: The Unicorn each received seven nominations.

Other notable contenders include Asurf Oluseyi’s 3 Cold Dishes, with six nominations, while Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 secured five nominations each.

The Best Actor category features a competitive line-up comprising Bucci Franklin for The Creek, Kanayo O. Kanayo for Grandpa Must Obey, Jide Kene Achufusi for Aba Blues, Timini Egbuson for Love and New Notes, Uzor Arukwe for Colors of Fire and Wale Ojo for 3 Cold Dishes.

In the Best Actress category, Osas Ighodaro earned two nominations for her performances in Colors of Fire and 3 Cold Dishes. She will compete against Scarlet Gomez for Behind the Scenes, Mercy Aigbe for Everything Is New Again, Sharon Ooja for Ordinary People and Nse Ikpe-Etim for Devil Is a Liar.

The Best Supporting Actor category features Akeem Ogara (Aisiki), Mike Ezuruonye (Fehintola), Kelechi Udegbe (The Creek), Jide Awobona (Ile), Prince Nelson Enwerem (Aba Blues), Abba Ali Zaky (The Herd) and Ibrahim Suleiman (Evi).

For Best Supporting Actress, nominees include Eniola Badmus for Love and New Notes, Destiny Etiko for Behind the Scenes, Damilola Oni for Aisiki, Nancy Isime for Everything Is New Again, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman for The Herd and Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr.

Other categories include Best Screenplay, Director of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Sound, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Documentary and Best Series.

The organisers said the nominations reflected a diverse selection of productions, including commercially successful films, indigenous-language projects and socially relevant dramas.

The 2026 edition will take place in Enugu, with the awards expected to bring together filmmakers, actors and other stakeholders in the Nigerian film industry.

BON AWARDS 2026
NOMINEESLIST
BEST ACTOR

  1. BUCCI FRANKLIN – THE CREEK
  2. KANAYO O. KANAYO – GRANDPA MUST OBEY
  3. JIDE KENE ACHUFUSI – ABA BLUES
  4. TIMINI EGBUSON – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  5. UZOR ARUKWE – COLORS OF FIRE
  6. WALE OJO – 3 COLD DISHES
    BEST ACTRESS
  7. SCARLET GOMEZ – BEHIND THE SCENES
  8. OSAS IGHODARO – COLORS OF FIRE
  9. MERCY AIGBE – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
  10. SHARON OOJA – ORDINARY PEOPLE
  11. NSE IKPE ETIM – DEVIL IS A LIAR
  12. OSAS IGHODARO – 3 COLD DISHES
    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
  13. AKEEM OGARA – AISIKI
  14. MIKE EZURUONYE – FEHINTOLA
  15. KELECHI UDEGBE – THE CREEK
  16. JIDE AWOBONA – ILE
  17. PRINCE NELSON ENWEREM – ABA BLUES
  18. ABBA ALI ZAKY – THE HERD
  19. IBRAHIM SULEIMAN – EVI

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  1. ENIOLA BADMUS – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  2. DESTINY ETIKO – BEHIND THE SCENES
  3. DAMILOLA ONI – AISIKI
  4. NANCY ISIME – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
  5. LINDA EJIOFOR-SULEIMAN – THE HERD
  6. BISOLA AIYEOLA – GINGERRR
    BEST KISS
  7. VINE OLUGU & MERCY AIGBE – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
  8. TIMINI EGBUSON & BOLAJI OGUNMOLA – AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING
  9. TIMINI EGBUSON & SOPHIE ALAKIJA – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  10. MICHAEL DAPPA & PRINCESS OBUSEH – DAY AND NIGHT
  11. JIDE KENE ACHUFUSI & ANGEL ANOSIKE – ABA BLUES
    BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE
  12. WRONG MUM
  13. 3 COLD DISHES
  14. THE HERD
  15. OVERSABI AUNTY
  16. DEJA’S SCREAM
  17. EVI
    BEST SHORT FILM
  18. BOYS DON’T SING
  19. THE 9TH
  20. COLONY RED 2030
  21. DEAR ELLA
  22. SWEAT AND BLOOD
  23. CUT & SEW – ÌWÈMỌ́

BEST COSTUME

  1. A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS
  2. FEHINTOLA
  3. AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
  4. AISIKI
  5. BEHIND THE SCENES
  6. COLORS OF FIRE
    BEST SOUND
  7. OKANJUWA
  8. THE COVENANT
  9. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
  10. OVERSABI AUNTY
  11. BEHIND THE SCENES
  12. IDIA
    BEST SOUNDTRACK
  13. SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD)
  14. ARA ILE
  15. LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  16. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
  17. COLORS OF FIRE
  18. EVI
    BEST USE OF FOOD
  19. GINGERRR
  20. COLORS OF FIRE
  21. AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING
  22. OKANJUWA
  23. ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING

BEST INDIGENOUS

  1. AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
  2. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
  3. KING LOTANNA
  4. ILE
  5. ISIPO
  6. OLORISA
    BEST CHILD ACTOR
  7. ROYAL AZIOMAKU – ALECHENU
  8. DANIEL ADESHINA – IRIN AJO
  9. FIYIN ASENUGA – GRANDPA MUST OBEY
  10. NNAMANI CHIBUIKE WISDOM – THE 9TH
  11. TONYE TAM AZORBO – EKEMINI
    BEST CHILD ACTRESS
  12. FISAYO ‘ABEBI’ AMODEMAJA – IRIN AJO
  13. MICHELLE ONAMADE – KIKIORE
  14. MARCELLA AIPOH – DEAR ELLA
  15. IREMIDE ADESHINA – IYE
  16. OKORIE EMMANUELLA – THE HOLE WITHIN
  17. FUTURE LOLO LAMAI – LOVE IN EVERY CELL
    MOST PROMISING ACTOR
  18. MICHAEL DAPPA – DAY AND NIGHT
  19. VINE OLUGU – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
  20. EMMANUEL NSE – HALF-LIGHT
  21. ABBA ALI ZAKY – THE HERD
  22. OLUWAFEMI ODUGBESAN – OLORISA
    MOST PROMISING ACTRESS
  23. ANGEL ANOSIKE – ABA BLUES
  24. SHARON ROTIMI – THE HOLE WITHIN
  25. TOMIKE ADEOYE – OKANJUWA
  26. CHISOM AGOAWUIKE – HALF-LIGHT
  27. LIZZY JAY – SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD)
    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
  28. AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
  29. COLORS OF FIRE
  30. ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
  31. ILE
  32. OLORISA
  33. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
    BEST SCREENPLAY
  34. THE HERD
  35. THE CREEK
  36. 3 COLD DISHES
  37. THE COVENANT
  38. LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  39. SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD)
    BEST USE OF MAKEUP
  40. THE HERD
  41. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
  42. OLORISA
  43. ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
  44. A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS
    MOVIE WITH THE BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
  45. THE CREEK
  46. THE BEACON MAN
  47. COLORS OF FIRE
  48. ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
  49. AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
  50. IDIA
    BEST EDITING
  51. LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  52. IDIA
  53. A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS
  54. OKANJUWA
  55. THE BEACON MAN
  56. GRANDPA MUST OBEY
    BEST DOCUMENTARY
  57. MARKED
  58. THE RHYTHM OF ANCESTORS: YORUBA BATA
    BEST SERIES
  59. SCRATCH
  60. THE COVENANT
  61. ORDINARY PEOPLE
    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
  62. BEHIND THE SCENES
  63. ABA BLUES
  64. AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
  65. AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING
  66. LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  67. THE CREEK
    DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
  68. TOKA MCBAROR – THE CREEK
  69. JACK’ENNETH OPUKEME – ABA BLUES
  70. KAYODE KASUM – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  71. BAYO TIJANI & ABBEY LANRE – EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
  72. ASURF OLUSEYI – 3 COLD DISHES
  73. DANIEL ETIM EFFIONG – THE HERD
    MOVIE OF THE YEAR
  74. THE CREEK
  75. ABA BLUES
  76. LOVE AND NEW NOTES
  77. EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
  78. 3 COLD DISHES
  79. THE HERD

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