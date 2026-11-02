Heavyweights clash as BON Awards unveils 2026 nominees list

The organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have unveiled nominees for the 2026 edition, with several prominent Nollywood productions and actors securing multiple nominations ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold in Enugu.
Leading the nominations is the romantic drama Love and New Notes, which secured nominations in nine categories, including Movie of the Year, Director of the Year and Best Actor.
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It is followed by The Herd, which earned eight nominations, while The Creek, Aba Blues, Colors of Fire and Efunroye: The Unicorn each received seven nominations.
Other notable contenders include Asurf Oluseyi’s 3 Cold Dishes, with six nominations, while Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 secured five nominations each.
The Best Actor category features a competitive line-up comprising Bucci Franklin for The Creek, Kanayo O. Kanayo for Grandpa Must Obey, Jide Kene Achufusi for Aba Blues, Timini Egbuson for Love and New Notes, Uzor Arukwe for Colors of Fire and Wale Ojo for 3 Cold Dishes.
In the Best Actress category, Osas Ighodaro earned two nominations for her performances in Colors of Fire and 3 Cold Dishes. She will compete against Scarlet Gomez for Behind the Scenes, Mercy Aigbe for Everything Is New Again, Sharon Ooja for Ordinary People and Nse Ikpe-Etim for Devil Is a Liar.
The Best Supporting Actor category features Akeem Ogara (Aisiki), Mike Ezuruonye (Fehintola), Kelechi Udegbe (The Creek), Jide Awobona (Ile), Prince Nelson Enwerem (Aba Blues), Abba Ali Zaky (The Herd) and Ibrahim Suleiman (Evi).
For Best Supporting Actress, nominees include Eniola Badmus for Love and New Notes, Destiny Etiko for Behind the Scenes, Damilola Oni for Aisiki, Nancy Isime for Everything Is New Again, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman for The Herd and Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr.
Other categories include Best Screenplay, Director of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Sound, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Documentary and Best Series.
The organisers said the nominations reflected a diverse selection of productions, including commercially successful films, indigenous-language projects and socially relevant dramas.
The 2026 edition will take place in Enugu, with the awards expected to bring together filmmakers, actors and other stakeholders in the Nigerian film industry.
BON AWARDS 2026
NOMINEESLIST
BEST ACTOR
- BUCCI FRANKLIN – THE CREEK
- KANAYO O. KANAYO – GRANDPA MUST OBEY
- JIDE KENE ACHUFUSI – ABA BLUES
- TIMINI EGBUSON – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- UZOR ARUKWE – COLORS OF FIRE
- WALE OJO – 3 COLD DISHES
BEST ACTRESS
- SCARLET GOMEZ – BEHIND THE SCENES
- OSAS IGHODARO – COLORS OF FIRE
- MERCY AIGBE – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
- SHARON OOJA – ORDINARY PEOPLE
- NSE IKPE ETIM – DEVIL IS A LIAR
- OSAS IGHODARO – 3 COLD DISHES
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- AKEEM OGARA – AISIKI
- MIKE EZURUONYE – FEHINTOLA
- KELECHI UDEGBE – THE CREEK
- JIDE AWOBONA – ILE
- PRINCE NELSON ENWEREM – ABA BLUES
- ABBA ALI ZAKY – THE HERD
- IBRAHIM SULEIMAN – EVI
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- ENIOLA BADMUS – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- DESTINY ETIKO – BEHIND THE SCENES
- DAMILOLA ONI – AISIKI
- NANCY ISIME – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
- LINDA EJIOFOR-SULEIMAN – THE HERD
- BISOLA AIYEOLA – GINGERRR
BEST KISS
- VINE OLUGU & MERCY AIGBE – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
- TIMINI EGBUSON & BOLAJI OGUNMOLA – AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING
- TIMINI EGBUSON & SOPHIE ALAKIJA – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- MICHAEL DAPPA & PRINCESS OBUSEH – DAY AND NIGHT
- JIDE KENE ACHUFUSI & ANGEL ANOSIKE – ABA BLUES
BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE
- WRONG MUM
- 3 COLD DISHES
- THE HERD
- OVERSABI AUNTY
- DEJA’S SCREAM
- EVI
BEST SHORT FILM
- BOYS DON’T SING
- THE 9TH
- COLONY RED 2030
- DEAR ELLA
- SWEAT AND BLOOD
- CUT & SEW – ÌWÈMỌ́
BEST COSTUME
- A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS
- FEHINTOLA
- AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
- AISIKI
- BEHIND THE SCENES
- COLORS OF FIRE
BEST SOUND
- OKANJUWA
- THE COVENANT
- EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
- OVERSABI AUNTY
- BEHIND THE SCENES
- IDIA
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD)
- ARA ILE
- LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
- COLORS OF FIRE
- EVI
BEST USE OF FOOD
- GINGERRR
- COLORS OF FIRE
- AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING
- OKANJUWA
- ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
BEST INDIGENOUS
- AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
- EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
- KING LOTANNA
- ILE
- ISIPO
- OLORISA
BEST CHILD ACTOR
- ROYAL AZIOMAKU – ALECHENU
- DANIEL ADESHINA – IRIN AJO
- FIYIN ASENUGA – GRANDPA MUST OBEY
- NNAMANI CHIBUIKE WISDOM – THE 9TH
- TONYE TAM AZORBO – EKEMINI
BEST CHILD ACTRESS
- FISAYO ‘ABEBI’ AMODEMAJA – IRIN AJO
- MICHELLE ONAMADE – KIKIORE
- MARCELLA AIPOH – DEAR ELLA
- IREMIDE ADESHINA – IYE
- OKORIE EMMANUELLA – THE HOLE WITHIN
- FUTURE LOLO LAMAI – LOVE IN EVERY CELL
MOST PROMISING ACTOR
- MICHAEL DAPPA – DAY AND NIGHT
- VINE OLUGU – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN
- EMMANUEL NSE – HALF-LIGHT
- ABBA ALI ZAKY – THE HERD
- OLUWAFEMI ODUGBESAN – OLORISA
MOST PROMISING ACTRESS
- ANGEL ANOSIKE – ABA BLUES
- SHARON ROTIMI – THE HOLE WITHIN
- TOMIKE ADEOYE – OKANJUWA
- CHISOM AGOAWUIKE – HALF-LIGHT
- LIZZY JAY – SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
- COLORS OF FIRE
- ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
- ILE
- OLORISA
- EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
BEST SCREENPLAY
- THE HERD
- THE CREEK
- 3 COLD DISHES
- THE COVENANT
- LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD)
BEST USE OF MAKEUP
- THE HERD
- EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
- OLORISA
- ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
- A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS
MOVIE WITH THE BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
- THE CREEK
- THE BEACON MAN
- COLORS OF FIRE
- ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING
- AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
- IDIA
BEST EDITING
- LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- IDIA
- A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS
- OKANJUWA
- THE BEACON MAN
- GRANDPA MUST OBEY
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- MARKED
- THE RHYTHM OF ANCESTORS: YORUBA BATA
BEST SERIES
- SCRATCH
- THE COVENANT
- ORDINARY PEOPLE
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- BEHIND THE SCENES
- ABA BLUES
- AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2
- AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING
- LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- THE CREEK
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- TOKA MCBAROR – THE CREEK
- JACK’ENNETH OPUKEME – ABA BLUES
- KAYODE KASUM – LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- BAYO TIJANI & ABBEY LANRE – EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
- ASURF OLUSEYI – 3 COLD DISHES
- DANIEL ETIM EFFIONG – THE HERD
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- THE CREEK
- ABA BLUES
- LOVE AND NEW NOTES
- EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN
- 3 COLD DISHES
- THE HERD
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