Heavyweights clash as BON Awards unveils 2026 nominees list

The organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have unveiled nominees for the 2026 edition, with several prominent Nollywood productions and actors securing multiple nominations ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold in Enugu.

Leading the nominations is the romantic drama Love and New Notes, which secured nominations in nine categories, including Movie of the Year, Director of the Year and Best Actor.

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It is followed by The Herd, which earned eight nominations, while The Creek, Aba Blues, Colors of Fire and Efunroye: The Unicorn each received seven nominations.

Other notable contenders include Asurf Oluseyi’s 3 Cold Dishes, with six nominations, while Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 secured five nominations each.

The Best Actor category features a competitive line-up comprising Bucci Franklin for The Creek, Kanayo O. Kanayo for Grandpa Must Obey, Jide Kene Achufusi for Aba Blues, Timini Egbuson for Love and New Notes, Uzor Arukwe for Colors of Fire and Wale Ojo for 3 Cold Dishes.

In the Best Actress category, Osas Ighodaro earned two nominations for her performances in Colors of Fire and 3 Cold Dishes. She will compete against Scarlet Gomez for Behind the Scenes, Mercy Aigbe for Everything Is New Again, Sharon Ooja for Ordinary People and Nse Ikpe-Etim for Devil Is a Liar.

The Best Supporting Actor category features Akeem Ogara (Aisiki), Mike Ezuruonye (Fehintola), Kelechi Udegbe (The Creek), Jide Awobona (Ile), Prince Nelson Enwerem (Aba Blues), Abba Ali Zaky (The Herd) and Ibrahim Suleiman (Evi).

For Best Supporting Actress, nominees include Eniola Badmus for Love and New Notes, Destiny Etiko for Behind the Scenes, Damilola Oni for Aisiki, Nancy Isime for Everything Is New Again, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman for The Herd and Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr.

Other categories include Best Screenplay, Director of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Sound, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Documentary and Best Series.

The organisers said the nominations reflected a diverse selection of productions, including commercially successful films, indigenous-language projects and socially relevant dramas.

The 2026 edition will take place in Enugu, with the awards expected to bring together filmmakers, actors and other stakeholders in the Nigerian film industry.

BON AWARDS 2026

NOMINEESLIST

BEST ACTOR

BUCCI FRANKLIN – THE CREEK KANAYO O. KANAYO – GRANDPA MUST OBEY JIDE KENE ACHUFUSI – ABA BLUES TIMINI EGBUSON – LOVE AND NEW NOTES UZOR ARUKWE – COLORS OF FIRE WALE OJO – 3 COLD DISHES

BEST ACTRESS SCARLET GOMEZ – BEHIND THE SCENES OSAS IGHODARO – COLORS OF FIRE MERCY AIGBE – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN SHARON OOJA – ORDINARY PEOPLE NSE IKPE ETIM – DEVIL IS A LIAR OSAS IGHODARO – 3 COLD DISHES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR AKEEM OGARA – AISIKI MIKE EZURUONYE – FEHINTOLA KELECHI UDEGBE – THE CREEK JIDE AWOBONA – ILE PRINCE NELSON ENWEREM – ABA BLUES ABBA ALI ZAKY – THE HERD IBRAHIM SULEIMAN – EVI

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ENIOLA BADMUS – LOVE AND NEW NOTES DESTINY ETIKO – BEHIND THE SCENES DAMILOLA ONI – AISIKI NANCY ISIME – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN LINDA EJIOFOR-SULEIMAN – THE HERD BISOLA AIYEOLA – GINGERRR

BEST KISS VINE OLUGU & MERCY AIGBE – EVERYTHING IS NEW AGAIN TIMINI EGBUSON & BOLAJI OGUNMOLA – AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING TIMINI EGBUSON & SOPHIE ALAKIJA – LOVE AND NEW NOTES MICHAEL DAPPA & PRINCESS OBUSEH – DAY AND NIGHT JIDE KENE ACHUFUSI & ANGEL ANOSIKE – ABA BLUES

BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE WRONG MUM 3 COLD DISHES THE HERD OVERSABI AUNTY DEJA’S SCREAM EVI

BEST SHORT FILM BOYS DON’T SING THE 9TH COLONY RED 2030 DEAR ELLA SWEAT AND BLOOD CUT & SEW – ÌWÈMỌ́

BEST COSTUME

A VERY DIRTY CHRISTMAS FEHINTOLA AGESINKOLE (KING OF THIEVES) 2 AISIKI BEHIND THE SCENES COLORS OF FIRE

BEST SOUND OKANJUWA THE COVENANT EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN OVERSABI AUNTY BEHIND THE SCENES IDIA

BEST SOUNDTRACK SI OLORUN (A LETTER TO GOD) ARA ILE LOVE AND NEW NOTES EFUNROYE: THE UNICORN COLORS OF FIRE EVI

BEST USE OF FOOD GINGERRR COLORS OF FIRE AJOSEPO 2: THE GATHERING OKANJUWA ÌRÈTÈ: THE RECKONING

BEST INDIGENOUS