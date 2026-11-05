Heavyweight stocks trigger N3.28trn NGX market loss

Nigerian equities market shed N3.28 trillion in market capitalisation on Thursday as intensified sell-offs in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the industrial sector, drove the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index down by 1.98 per cent.

The benchmark index declined to close at 249,710.59 points, moderating its year-to-date return to 60.47 per cent, while market capitalisation fell to N162.13 trillion, reflecting renewed profit-taking and sustained selling pressure in major stocks.

Market sentiment remained firmly bearish, with 36 stocks recording losses against 20 gainers, translating to a negative market breadth of 0.6 times. Dangote Cement Plc, Presco Plc and Wapic Insurance Plc led the decliners, reflecting the broad-based weakness that characterised trading.

Sectoral performance also reinforced the negative market direction, as all major indices closed in the red. The Industrial Goods Index recorded the steepest decline of 7.14 per cent, followed by Insurance with 2.51 per cent, while the Banking Index fell 0.66 per cent.

Similarly, the Commodities Index declined 0.41 per cent, Consumer Goods shed 0.14 per cent, while Oil and Gas recorded a marginal loss of 0.04 per cent.

The sharp decline came despite a significant improvement in trading activity, suggesting increased investor repositioning amid prevailing market uncertainty.

Total turnover rose by 97.81 per cent to N74.09 billion, compared with the preceding session, while volume of shares traded increased by 55.04 per cent to 856.28 million units. The number of deals also advanced by 2.03 per cent to 33,540 transactions.

Analysts expect the near-term direction of the market to remain sensitive to selling pressure and developments across major sectors, although bargain-hunting in oversold heavyweight stocks could provide some support and moderate further declines.