Heavy soldiers’ presence in Delta community as vigilante kills Okada rider

There’s a heavy presence of soldiers and policemen as an Okada rider was reportedly shot dead by a vigilante at Udu express in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred at about 10:00a.m on Thursday, as sources alleged that the deceased was shot dead by a vigilante.

But colleagues of the deceased are alleging that the shot came from one of the policemen who was on a stop-and-search duty and who had demanded a bribe from the Okada man.

Because the deceased was allegedly shot dead at the police checkpoint near Mofo junction, an angry mob reportedly set the police patrol van on fire as commuters scamper to safety.

Scores of security personnel have been drafted there to calm frayed nerves and restore normalcy.

Reacting to the killing, however, Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, told our correspondent that the Okada was shot dead by a vigilante.

According to him, the vigilante, who shot the Okada rider dead, has been rescued and hospitalised after a mob descended on him.

“It was a vigilante that shot the Okada rider not a policeman as being alleged. He’s currently in a hospital after he was clubbed by a mob,” Edafe told our correspondent on phone.

As of the time of filing the report, the identity of the deceased Okada rider and the killer-vigilante were yet to be ascertained.

