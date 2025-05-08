Heavy rainstorm uproots trees, destroys properties in Cross River

A severe rainstorm struck Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

The storm uprooted trees, brought down electric poles, and destroyed rooftops in several neighborhoods, including Spring Road, Akim Road, State Housing Police Station, Zenith Bank Highway, and New Airport road among others.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least 20 trees and electric poles were uprooted or damaged, disrupting traffic and leaving some areas without power. This comes barely six months after a similar storm in November 2024 destroyed over 40 trees and damaged homes and power infrastructure.

In response, the Cross River State House of Assembly has urged the state government to immediately cut down old and overgrown trees, particularly those near power lines, to prevent further disasters. The motion was moved by Hon. Ogban Francis Onette, representing Biase State Constituency, who highlighted recurring incidents of falling trees causing fatalities and property damage.

“Governor Donald Duke planted most of these trees over two decades ago for beautification and erosion control, but many have outlived their purpose and now pose serious risks,” Onette stated. He cited recent cases, including a fallen tree that left parts of Harbour Road in darkness for two weeks and another that crushed a car along UCTH Road.

Lawmakers unanimously supported the motion, emphasising the need to replace ageing trees with new ones while maintaining environmental aesthetics. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, expressed concern over past fatalities and called for urgent action by the Ministry of Environment.

Meanwhile, the state government, through the Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, has advised residents to trim overgrown trees near their homes and avoid downed power lines. The government also directed relevant agencies, including the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), to expedite repairs and clear debris.

“Residents should stay indoors unless necessary while restoration efforts are ongoing,” Ekpang stated. Community efforts and government agencies have begun clearing fallen trees, while PHED is working to restore electricity to affected areas.

The state government has appealed for public cooperation to prevent further casualties as the rainy season intensifies.

