The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on residents of Lagos State to take utmost precautions to avoid dangers due to torrential rainfall being witnessed presently.

The spokesperson of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, noted that the rainfall which started at about 0011 hours is yet to subside, advising school proprietors and teachers to keep the children under their custody till 30 minutes after the rainfall before the children should be released.

“This is to safeguard the children from playing in the rainwater on their way home,” he said.

After the flashing flooding, which will not last 30 minutes, the NEMA’s spokesperson said it would be safe for the children to find their way home.

It also warned drivers to exercise patience as highways have been blocked while urging people to avoid taking refuge in a makeshift shelter as the place can be washed off by floods.

“The agency and other stakeholders are on the highways to monitor and respond to any distress situation that may arise,” the statement read.

