Heavy gas shortage causing incessant blackouts ― TCN

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Monday, said that the incessant blackouts experienced by Nigerians was due to serious gas constraints to most of the nation’s thermal generating stations.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Nigerians have continued to lament the epileptic state of power supply even in the face of the stay-at-home order, which became imperative to curb the spread of COVID-19.

TCN in a statement issued and signed by the General Manager Public Relations, Mrs Ndidi Mba in Abuja, said it had reported low gas supply to many power plants, a few weeks back adding that this has persisted.

“This has restrained optimal generation into the grid and consequently the quantum of electricity transmitted to distribution load centres,” it added.

According to the company, the thermal power plants most affected were; “Geregu Gas station now generating 0MW against 435MW, Geregu NIPP generating 81MW with a shortfall of 354MW, Sapele NIPP now generating 0MW against 230MW, Olorunsosgo NIPP generating 0MW against 112MW and Olorunsogo Gas plant generating 70.5MW with a shortfall of 195.5MW while Gbarian plant is generating 0MW against 112MW.

“Also affected by the gas supply constraint are; Omotosho NIPP generating 110MW with a shortfall of 220MW, meanwhile Egbin power plant, Alaoji NIPP, Delta, Okpai are equally affected by the gas shortage. Egbin is currently generating 596MW with a short fall of 264MW. Delta II-IV gas is generating 306.81MW with a shortfall of 128.19MW and Okpai Gas plant is generating 159MW with a shortfall of 291MW.

“On the other hand, Rivers IPP, AFAM IV-V and Paras Energy are also generating with a shortfall of 40MW, 60MW and 30.2MW respectively. AFAM VI does not have gas supply problem but one of its units is out on fault.”

It further disclosed that only two power plants Azura and Odukpani are generating at full capacity.

It, however, noted that: “With the current situation, therefore, a few of the distribution companies that can pick more load are unable to, because what is generated into the grid is what TCN strives to distribute equitably to DisCo nationwide.

“Recall that TCN had earlier issued a press release dated, March 7th, 2020, in which it stated that low gas supply was significantly affecting the quantum of power generated into the grid. TCN insists that the poor gas supply challenge has not abated but is getting worse, even after the maintenance of the gas pipelines.”

In view of this, the company stressed the need to urgently address the issue of gas shortage to thermal generating power plants nationwide to avert serious system disturbance.