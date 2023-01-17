Heavy explosions rock military base in Somalia

Heavy gunfire and explosions have been heard on Tuesday morning at a military base in Hawadley town in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region. (BBC)

Authorities believe the attack is being carried out by suspected members of the al-Shabab jihadist group.

A top military officer is among those killed in the raid but there’s still little information about the exact number of casualties.

It comes just days after the army captured the strategic port of Haradhere which has been held by the jihadist group for 15 years.

Al-Shabab has lost huge swathes of territory since August last year when government troops backed by clan militia launched an offensive in southern and central Somalia.

But the group has continued to carry out attacks against mainly government buildings and African Union troops.

Over the last week, it has carried out four deadly bombings in the central region of Hiran.

