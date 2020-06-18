Heavy downpour causes traffic gridlock in Lagos 

The heavy downpour of the early hours of Thursday morning has caused traffic gridlock in the Ikeja and Iyanoworo areas of Lagos State.

The Lagos State traffic management authority made this known via its verified Twitter account.

It stated that motorists are trying to avoid the flooded portions of the road in Ikeja, Lagos while admonishing those in Iyanoworo to take an alternative route in order not to be entangled with the flood.

“Flash flooded portions of the road @ Ikeja Along, with traffic backlog @ Ile Zik and spilling as motorists are trying to avoid the heavily flooded portions of the road.

“Iyanoworo, Lagos is flooded. Motorists should follow Bariga or other alternatives to 3MB. Do not pass Iyanoworo otherwise, your car will swim and knock” It stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases, Total Now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735… Read Full Story

FG To Concession Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano Highways, Others

The federal government is determined to outsource repair and maintenance of certain Federal highways, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, dropped the hint on Wednesday at the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. The concession arrangement which he called, “Highway Development and Management… Read Full Story

FG, States, LGs Share N547.309bn For May 2020

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Wednesday, at its meeting via Virtual Conferencing, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N547.309 billion as federation… Read Full Story

NEWS ANALYSIS: APC In The Last 24 Hours

The trajectory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country in the last 24 hours typifies the story in the timeless literary work of a dermatologist, Professor Okoro Anezionwu, One week one trouble. Almost every passing second, the party has continued to entertain Nigerians and indeed the world with a full… Read Full Story