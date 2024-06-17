Following the death of pilgrims as a result of the high temperature currently ravaging the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi authorities on Monday directed pilgrims to stop going to the Jamarat where they stone the devil between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm.

The directive, according to the Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, was to ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

Throwing stones at the Jamarat is part of the five-day Hajj rites. This particular aspect commenced on Sunday after the pilgrims returned to Muna from Muzdalifah where they passed the night after Saturday’s Arafat.

A notice from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that in order to ensure compliance, security personnel would be deployed in camps with a view to preventing any pilgrim from departing before 4 pm.

“By the directives of His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, and to ensure the well-being of pilgrims amidst high temperatures and to prevent heat stress, the following measures have been implemented:

“Pilgrims are prohibited from proceeding to the Jamarat Bridge for the ritual of throwing stones from 11 am to 4 pm.

“Security personnel will be stationed at camps to enforce this restriction and prevent any pilgrim from departing before 4 pm.

“The Office of Hajj Affairs and service providers are tasked with ensuring compliance, and they will bear responsibility for any violations thereof,” the ministry stated in the notice to pilgrims.

It then prayed for Allah’s protection over the pilgrims and the acceptance of their Hajj.

Tribune Online learnt that the temperature as of 1 pm Saudi time was between 47-48 degrees Celsius.

Many pilgrims have so far died as a result of heatstroke within the last 48 hours due to high-temperature l, leading to heatstroke.

The Head, Medical Mission of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Abubakar Adamu Isma’eel, confirmed the death of an elderly woman as a result of heatstroke.

According to him, the elderly woman died on Arafat Day on Saturday, as she was taken to Mount Arafat despite warning that pilgrims should remain in their respective tents and do all their acts of worship and supplications there.

Isma’eel also said that some cases of heatstroke were reported among Nigerian pilgrims and were promptly treated and discharged.

He, however, reiterated the mission’ earlier warning that pilgrims should not go out under the scorching sun unless there is an absolute need to do so.

He advised that Nigerian pilgrims going out should carry umbrellas along with them and drink enough water from time to time.

