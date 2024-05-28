As heatstroke is expected to peak as high as 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday charged Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj to drink a lot of water and avoid the sun as much as possible.

This was made known by the Head of the National Medical Team for the 2024 Hajj, Dr Abubakar Adamu Ismail, in Makkah during an interactive session with Nigerian journalists covering the Hajj.

According to him, the was a forecast predicting a very high heat reaching as high as 50 degrees Celsius in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying that this would be witnessed during the period of Hajj proper.

“About a week after we arrived here in Makkah as an advance team, it was all over the media that there is a forecast of a very high, as high as 50 degree Celsius in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“That automatically put us in position of high alert because of that we had to immediately sensitise the state medical team leader. I sent a message to them to that effect,” Dr Ismail informed.

He said what was important was to focus on management and preventive care.

Asked if there was any report if heatstroke incident among Nigeria pilgrims so far, the NMT leader said none had been reported but added that there were various levels of heatstroke.

“At the moment we have not heard of any incident of heatstroke. There are various level of heatstroke, maybe the minor aspect of heatstroke.

ALSO READ: 2024 Hajj: Saudi to deport, fine participants without valid visa

“Heat and exhaustion might have manifested and the natural tendency is for someone to go where is cool and fan and take lots of water exhaustion,” he said.

He informed that heatstroke manifested in the elderly ones as loss of consciousness, delirious without them knowing that they were suffering from heatstroke.

“What is very clear is how to prevent it: Avoid harsh sun as much as possible either by way of avoiding it completely. If it is necessary to go out, take necessary measures either by going out with umbrella or taking a stand under a shade.

“Don’t leave your house without a bottle of water; it is extremely very important. As soon as it is finished, refill it. Don’t wait till you are thirsty,” he admonished the pilgrims.