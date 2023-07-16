The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, has received and launched a state-of-the-art Barracks Inspection Bus donated by Sanomi Foundation through Mr Igho Charles Sanomi, a philanthropist and son of a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

According to the statement, during the ceremony, which took place on Saturday in Abuja, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, highlighted the significance of maintaining officers’ hygiene and overall wellness in the force.

It explained that the Barracks Inspection Bus, equipped with modern facilities and amenities, will serve as a mobile platform for conducting comprehensive inspections of police barracks across the country.

It added that it was aimed at addressing issues related to officers’ hygiene, living conditions, and wellness by providing a conducive environment for the necessary evaluations and interventions.

According to the statement, “The bus will play a vital role in identifying areas that require improvement and facilitating targeted interventions to enhance the overall well-being of police officers and their families”.

While recognizing the challenges faced by law enforcement personnel, the IGP pledged more support for POWA on its welfare agenda and reiterated the Force’s commitment to providing better living conditions and wellness programs for officers.

” The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the physical and mental well-being of police officers, ultimately leading to improved performance and public safety.”