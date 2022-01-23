Healthy food policies’ll curb increasing rates of obesity, diabetes ― Advocates

Advocates for the introduction of taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) have stated that the implementation of healthy food policies will help curb the globally growing rates of obesity, diabetes and other diet-related non-communicable diseases.

This was even as they commended the imposition of a N10 per litre ($0.02/litre) tax on all non-alcoholic and sweetened beverages by the Federal Government (FG).

Shirley Ewang, Advocacy and External Engagement Specialist at Gatefield Impact, stated that the tax will decrease SSB consumption, raise government revenue and will be a critical tool to help fight the non-communicable disease (NCD) epidemic in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

According to her, a study published in the Lancet Planetary Health in 2020 showed that South Africa’s SSB tax (referred to as the Health Promotion Levy) was effective in reducing consumption and purchases of taxed beverages within a year of going into effect.

“We are thrilled about this development. The SSB tax is a win for public health and the Nigerian people. Gatefield has benefited from the collaborative endeavours of diverse stakeholders, including members of our NASR coalition, other public health groups, and the academic research community, in achieving this historic milestone.

“Working with the team at GHAI has been the most productive experience for us and it is only the beginning. The introduction of this tax has spurred continuing advocacy efforts towards protecting the tax, ensuring its implementation, and further educating the public to gain greater understanding and support for the tax and its benefits,” she said.

The Global Health Advocacy Incubator’s (GHAI) Healthy Food Policy Advocacy Fund has been working with civil society organisations Gatefield Impact and National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR) over the last year to increase public awareness and call for government action on the dangers of SSBs.

