Healthcare: Over 3,000 Zamfara residents receive free medical treatment

About 3000 people in Zamfara State, have benefited from the free health care programmes instituted by the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu, for the people of the state.

The free healthcare initiative which includes free surgeries, and eye and dental care, across the state is aimed at taking healthcare services to the doorstep of people, especially at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the programme, the initiator of the programme, Dr Betta said the programme was designed to ensure that the indigent can also assess free healthcare services, including minor surgeries.

She said the programme is to ensure that the health of the people in the state is taken into consideration and promised to continue to explore various avenues towards reaching out to the people to improve their standard of living, especially in the areas of healthcare.

She disclosed that over 3000 benefited from the healthcare programme consisting of men, women and children across the state, and said it was part of measures to stem medical quackery and ensure individuals get free treatment and minor surgery at their doorstep.

She said it is imperative to support the effort of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State in his quest to govern the state on the path of sustainable development and provide quality health care for the people of the state

She said one of the core factors that engender personal and public development is the quality of life provided by the healthcare system.

“Quality health is a priority. Governor Bello Mohammed has done very well, and we will continue to support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara State, as well as Internally Displaced Persons.”

Earlier, the state governor, Matawalle while declaring the event open said, the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people.





He said the people must be empowered along with basic means of life as the government is building enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, commended the efforts of the APC women leader in providing healthcare services for the indigent, saying it will go a long way to save more lives.

She assured the woman leader of the support of the womenfolk and called for the mobilization of women in Zamfara to vote for the APC in the coming elections.

