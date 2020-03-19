Healthcare honours Sanwo-Olu, Ehanire, others

As part of activities to celebrate 34th anniversary of Healthcare, Nigeria’s Premier health magazine, prominent Nigerians, corporate bodies and other stakeholders in the country’s health sector have been honoured for the attainment of excellence and commitment to healthcare development.

Speaking on the awards at the 2020 innovation conference and awards themed “Improving Healthcare with innovations, technology and sustainable financing” held at the Sheraton Hotel and Tower, Ikeja, Lagos to celebrate the publication’s years of promoting good health, founder and publisher of the magazine, Dr Bola Olaosebikan disclosed that the awards which started in 1990 was designed to honour innovations and excellence in the health sector.

Recipients of the awards of honour include Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora, Director General, NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, former Lagos State Health Commissioner, Dr Jide Idris, Prince Ned Nwoko, Barrister Yusuf Alli (SAN), Dr Faisal Shuaib, Alhaja Foluke AbdulRazaq, Dr Olusola Adesanya and a host of others.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the State’s Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, Governor Sanwo-Olu received the 2020 Healthcare Outstanding Personality of the year award for quality healthcare delivery to the state while Senator Mamora was presented with Health Reform Award.

In his speech, Ogboye said Sanwo-Olu is committed to improving healthcare delivery standard which was why the governor is building and renovating hospitals and healthcare centres across the State.

Earlier in his welcome address, convener of the innovation conference and awards, Dr Olaosebikan said the mission of his publication is to promote good health at all levels, supporting public and private health institutions to deliver improved healthcare through the dissemination of accurate information and messages.

He opined that information dissemination, communication and education are also required as doing things in traditional ways cannot take the country healthcare sector to the desired height.

“I am challenging the pharmaceutical companies and the rich to support and invest in medical researches and technologies to enhance quality healthcare service delivery.” he said.