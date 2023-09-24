A 19-year-old vulnerable pregnant lady has been rescued by a group of health personnel in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The victim, an HIV patient was reportedly infected by her boyfriend who was said to have sent her away.

Handing over the girl to the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, Network of People Living with HIV in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) State Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Ezembu said the victim was brought to her organisation by a good Samaritan.

“A good Samaritan saw her stranded and decided to bring her to us. We ran some tests on her and discovered she was a carrier of the virus.

“We immediately placed her on medication to prevent the unborn child from contracting the virus,” she said.

Responding, Commissioner Obinabo appreciated the group for not abandoning the girl, promising to provide her with shelter pending her delivery.

She also pledged to ensure the victim’s quick registration for ante-natal at the same time commence tracing of her parents for further investigation.

Narrating her ordeal, the six-month-pregnant lady said she had been homeless after she was chased out of the house following the discovery of the HIV disease.

“I’ve been in a relationship with my boyfriend, Chibuike for three years before he chased me out of the house after discovering I have HIV and have been homeless since then,” she said.

While revealing her parents’ disappointment over her predicament, the lady thanked the Commissioner for accepting to shelter her and take care of her.

