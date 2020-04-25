Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, on Saturday, said the chances of health contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) is very high than anyone in the country, noting that healthcare givers and other front-line workers were comparable to soldiers in the war front, battling to save the country’s sovereignty.

Abayomi made this known during an interview on a popular television show, Sunrise, in Lagos, against the backdrop of revelation by the Federal Government that 40 health workers had been placed under isolation across the country.

“You do not go to war and not expect to be in the line of fire the chances of a bullet hitting you are high, similarly, as a frontline worker the chances of you getting a virus are high,” he said.

According to Abayomi, COVID-19 is severe and courageous than Ebola that is not airborne, saying such made the virus more severe in the country.

“COVID-19 is airborne. That virus is different from Ebola, you saw the typical complete situation during Ebola outbreak because if someone is vomiting or has diarrhea, and anyone touches you, it will infect the person.

“The coronavirus does not do that, you have to breathe in coronavirus, go through the mouth or your nose and, therefore, the most important part of your body to protect is your head upwards, that is, the eyes, your nose, and your eyes.

“Even if Coronavirus patient touches you on your hand, it is not going to infect you unless you push that hand into your face, there’s a clear difference between Coronavirus and Ebola,” he said.

