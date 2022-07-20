Health workers celebrate week in Sapele

Health workers in Sapele, Delta State, celebrate Health Week at Ebenezer Baptist Church, with the theme ‘Caring nurses’, with emphasis on the critical role of nurses in the health sector.

The celebration had all health workers in attendance, from the local government community health department, doctors, pharmacists and all workers in the health-related department.

The theme was expanded by Mrs. Stella Oyibo, who pointed out that in the health department, nurses are usually largest in terms of numbers because they attend to all as they work/relate with other workers in the health department.

Mrs. Oyibo noted that interior places where it is difficult to find doctors, nurses are most times found there doing the work of doctors, pharmacists ànd nurses.

In his message after the exposition, Reverend S.O.T. Ajagbe, sàid those in the health sector should do their work with the fear of God and be blessed.