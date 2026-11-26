Many churches organise extended prayer and fasting programmes towards the end of the year. Although fasting is an important spiritual practice for many Christians, prolonged periods without food can place physical demands on the body.

Taking appropriate precautions before, during and after a fast can help you protect your health while participating.

Prepare your body before the fast

Preparing for a prolonged fast can make the transition easier, particularly if you are not accustomed to going without food for extended periods.

Rather than suddenly changing your eating habits, gradually adjust your meal schedule in the days leading up to the fast. You can also prepare by reducing unnecessary snacking and maintaining a balanced diet.

Avoid making several drastic dietary changes at once. If you have never undertaken an extended fast, consider discussing the plan with a healthcare professional before starting.

Drink enough water if your fast allows it

Some church fasting programmes permit water, while others involve abstaining from both food and fluids. Understanding the requirements of your fast is important when planning how to manage your hydration.

If water is permitted, drink regularly throughout the day rather than waiting until you feel thirsty. Adequate hydration helps maintain normal body functions and reduces the risk of dehydration.

However, if your fast excludes water, be aware that prolonged fluid restriction can lead to dehydration and other health complications. Seek medical advice before undertaking an extended dry fast, particularly if you have an existing health condition.

Eat balanced meals outside fasting hours

When you are allowed to eat, choose foods that provide the nutrients and energy your body needs. Include sources of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals in your meals.

Foods such as beans, eggs, fish, vegetables, fruits and whole grains can help provide a balanced combination of nutrients. Avoid relying heavily on sugary drinks, snacks and deep-fried foods, as they may provide limited nutritional value.

Eating balanced meals during permitted hours can help maintain your energy levels and support your general health throughout the fasting period.

Avoid overeating when breaking your daily fast

After several hours without food, it can be tempting to eat large portions immediately. However, eating too much at once may cause bloating, stomach discomfort and indigestion.

Instead, break your fast gradually with a moderate portion of food. Eat slowly, chew properly and give yourself time to recognise when you are full.

Choose a balanced meal rather than trying to compensate for every missed meal at once.

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Recognise the warning signs

Hunger and mild changes in energy levels may occur during fasting, but some symptoms indicate that your body is not coping well with the restrictions.

Watch out for persistent dizziness, unusual weakness, headaches, fainting, excessive thirst and reduced urination. These may indicate dehydration, low blood sugar or other complications.

More serious symptoms, including chest pain, confusion, difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness, require immediate medical attention. Do not dismiss these warning signs as ordinary effects of fasting.

Stop fasting if you become unwell

Continuing a fast despite serious symptoms can put your health at risk. Ending a fast early because of illness or medical concerns does not mean you have failed spiritually.

If you feel dizzy or unusually weak, stop strenuous activities, sit or lie down somewhere safe and assess your condition. If you suspect dehydration, take fluids if you are able to do so. Oral rehydration solution may be appropriate in cases of dehydration, provided it is prepared according to the instructions.

Seek medical attention if symptoms are severe, persist or worsen. Do not attempt to manage serious symptoms simply by resting and continuing the fast.

Break an extended fast carefully

Breaking a fast that has lasted several days requires more care than ending an ordinary daily fast. After prolonged food restriction, the digestive system and the body’s electrolyte balance may need time to adjust to eating again.

For shorter fasting periods, begin with a moderate, balanced meal that is easy to tolerate. Avoid consuming a very large meal immediately.

However, people who have gone without food for five days or longer, particularly those who are undernourished or have experienced significant weight loss, may be at risk of refeeding syndrome. This is a potentially serious condition involving dangerous changes in electrolyte levels when food is reintroduced.

In such cases, medical supervision is important when resuming normal eating. Do not assume that starting with pap, soup or fruit alone will prevent complications.

Consult a doctor before fasting if you have an existing health condition

Prolonged fasting is not suitable for everyone. People with diabetes, kidney disease, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions should seek medical advice before participating in an extended fasting programme.

Certain medications must also be taken with food or at specific times. Changing meal schedules without considering medication requirements can affect treatment and lead to complications.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also consult their healthcare providers before considering fasting, as their nutritional and fluid requirements may be higher.

Some medical guidance highlights the need to assess individual health risks before fasting. Do not stop, skip or change prescribed medication simply to accommodate a fasting schedule.

Take extra precautions during harmattan

Many extended church fasting programmes take place towards the end of the year, when harmattan conditions may also affect parts of Nigeria.

Dry, dusty weather can cause irritation of the eyes, skin and respiratory system. Although dry air does not automatically cause dehydration, maintaining adequate fluid intake remains important, particularly when water is permitted during your fast.

If your fasting programme allows water, drink regularly and avoid excessive exposure to heat. If you are observing a dry fast, understand that avoiding fluids during hot weather or strenuous activities can increase the risk of dehydration.

Where possible, reduce physically demanding activities, particularly during the hottest parts of the day. People with respiratory conditions should also limit their exposure to heavily dusty environments.

Remember that wisdom is part of faith

Fasting is a spiritual discipline intended to help believers focus on their relationship with God. It should not become a test of how much physical discomfort or pain a person can endure.

Taking care of your health does not diminish the purpose of your fast. If your medical circumstances require you to modify or discontinue a fasting programme, discuss your options with your healthcare provider and pastor.

You can remain committed to your spiritual goals while making responsible decisions about your physical well-being.