Health sector gets N30.5bn allocation in Bauchi 2023 proposed budget

In keeping with the Abuja declaration on allocation to the health sector in order to achieve Universal health coverage (UHC), Bauchi State has allocated the sum of over N30.5b to the entire health sector for the 2023 fiscal year.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hamayyo while giving a breakdown of the sectoral allocation of the over N202b proposed for the 2023 fiscal year.

He said that government places a high premium on provision of effective, efficient, affordable, and quality healthcare services across the state because according to him, “a healthy society is a wealthy society”.

According to him, “For the 2023 fiscal year, we have given the health sector 15.08 percent of the total budget to enable us improve upon what has been achieved in the outgoing 2022 fiscal year”.

Speaking further, the Commissioner added that focus will be on Primary Healthcare services stressing that efforts will be made to upgrade a lot of the health facilities and provide effective services as well as the availability of consumables.

He said that “Yes, some of the facilities not yet up to the standard we want, but, we are working to ensure that we get the best out of what we have for now”.

According to him, “We are still within the region of those areas that are considered with unfavorable indices in that respect, so, conscious of that we have made efforts and we will make more efforts to be able to improve in terms of the ability of our general hospitals, some are not at the level we expect to provide the services that they are required to provide, they will be upgraded”.

He added that “In terms of our primary healthcare facilities all across the state, there is a plan to ensure that we upgrade our services and make our presence in areas that there are none so that access to health services is provided to our citizens across the state”.

Aminu Hamayyo added that “Let us also remember that there has been investment in terms of Healthcare personnel conscious of the fact that the ratio of patients to doctors and other health workers is not really very encouraging, the government has employed doctors and other health workers which have added up to the wage bills in terms of what we did for the health sector which has been factored into the budget”.

He concluded by saying that the health components of the Ministry of Agriculture, BASEPA, and RUWASSA have been given different allocations which if added will make up 19.3 percent of the total budget proposal.

