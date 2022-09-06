Health reporters plan medical outreach for journalists in FCT

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Excellent Leadership For Sustainable Development and Good Governance has concluded plans to hold a medical outreach for journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The outreach which was also in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN) Chapel, was born out of concern for the burden of work on journalists which puts immense pressure on their eyes through the use of laptops, iPhones, desktop and other electronic gadgets.

The president of ANHEJ, Hassan Zaggi, says, the medical outreach is aimed at providing journalists, who, due to the nature of their work do not have time to go to the hospital regularly for routine checks, especially the condition of their eyes as it is a timely opportunity to conduct vital checks and eyes screening.

Zaggi noted that the medical outreach which will be comprehensive will see partners like Excellent Leadership For Sustainable Development And Good Governance bringing a consortium of health experts who are specialists in different fields.

The outreach is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Radio House, Abuja.

The President, therefore, advised journalists to take responsibility for their health by always creating time for regular routine checkups.

The outreach he said is an opportunity that colleagues in the FCT cannot afford to miss.

Zaggi, therefore, advised Journalists in the FCT to take advantage of this opportunity and come out en masse to check their vital signs and most especially, the condition of their eyes which is the gateway to their body.

