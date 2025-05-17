Health Minister Pate named among world’s 100 most influential in healthcare

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, has received high praise from leading figures in Nigeria’s health and pharmaceutical sectors following his recent recognition as one of the world’s 100 most influential people in healthcare.

The commendation came in a joint statement from the Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd and sponsor of the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), Emmanuel Umenwa, alongside the MD/CEO of CEOAfrica and initiator of the GHC, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor. The initiative is powered by Coatal Forte Softgel. They hailed the accolade as a milestone not only for Prof. Pate but also for Nigeria’s increasing visibility on the global health leadership stage.

“This well-deserved honour symbolises the profound impact you have made in shaping healthcare perspectives globally,” the statement read. “Your transformative leadership and innovative contributions to health system reforms have placed Nigeria firmly on the global health map.”

Prof. Pate’s recognition comes amid ongoing efforts to overhaul Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system, with a focus on expanding access to primary care, combating endemic diseases, and promoting local pharmaceutical production. The GHC highlighted his notable achievements during his tenure as Executive Secretary of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), where he led initiatives to revitalise frontline health services and deploy more community health workers to underserved areas.

His recent role in accelerating the rollout of malaria vaccines was also spotlighted. “This strategic move is critical in tackling malaria, which accounts for nearly 65 per cent of clinical visits in our country,” the statement noted.

The GHC further applauded Prof. Pate’s support for local drug manufacturing, describing it as a transformative policy shift. “By prioritising domestic pharmaceutical production, you are laying the foundation for enhanced health sovereignty and a more resilient pharmaceutical value chain,” the statement said.

However, the organisation also used the moment to call attention to growing unrest within the health sector. The GHC urged Prof. Pate to address tensions through inclusive dialogue and equitable treatment of healthcare professionals. “We trust you to uphold the rule of law and guarantee that all health workers enjoy their rightful benefits,” they stated, underscoring the importance of empathy and moral integrity in leadership.

The group encouraged a team-based, collaborative approach to healthcare delivery, noting that interprofessional cooperation has been central to successful health systems globally. While reaffirming its commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the GHC concluded by pledging continued support for Prof. Pate’s reform agenda.

“We assure you of our steadfast support as you lead initiatives to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape for the better,” they declared.

