Health Minister, Ali Pate, bags traditional title in Kaltungo

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has been honoured with the traditional title of Barayan Yamman Kaltungo by the Mai Kaltungo, Engr. Saleh Muhammad, in recognition of his contributions to healthcare development in Nigeria.

The conferment took place during a homage visit led by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, shortly before the Minister’s commissioning of health projects in Kaltungo.

The Mai Kaltungo commended Prof. Ali Pate for his tireless service to humanity and urged him to sustain his efforts in supporting the health and well-being of Nigerians.

He also prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and for the success of ongoing reforms in the sector.

Visibly humbled by the gesture, Ali Pate described the traditional honour as both encouraging and inspiring.

“This is a call to greater service, not just to Kaltungo but to the entire nation. I pledge loyalty, commitment and continued dedication to improving the health and welfare of our people,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya lauded the Minister’s contributions and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to complementing the Federal Government’s efforts for the benefit of the Gombe people.

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who delivered a welcome address at the palace, described the occasion as a homecoming for the Minister and praised his support for Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s health sector agenda.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, had earlier praised Gombe State as a shining example of primary healthcare revitalisation in Nigeria, following his commissioning and inspection of the newly upgraded Ture Balam Primary Healthcare Centre in Kaltungo Local Government Area.

The Ture Balam Primary Healthcare Centre is one of 228 PHCs revitalised by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to ensure equitable access to quality services across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu, told the Minister that the centre now runs round-the-clock services, serving over 5,300 people.

“Before revitalisation, the centre averaged 15 deliveries monthly; last month alone, it successfully recorded 27,” Dr Shuaibu disclosed, noting the marked improvement in maternal and child health outcomes.

Prof. Pate expressed delight at the progress made, describing the model as worthy of replication across the country.

He stressed that Gombe State’s approach underscores the importance of strengthening grassroots health facilities to improve national health indices.

The Minister pledged continued support from the Federal Government for Gombe State’s healthcare initiatives, assuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda will prioritise similar interventions nationwide.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya attributed the success to deliberate investment and collaboration with development partners.

“What we are witnessing today at Ture Balam is proof that when we invest in facilities, incentivise health workers and strengthen partnerships, lives are improved and communities become healthier,” the Governor said.

