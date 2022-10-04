Health Commissioners to hold meeting on role of PHC financing in Nigeria 

Health Commissioners across the country under the auspices of the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum will be holding a 2-day program tagged Primary Healthcare Financing Forum to discuss the role of states in PHC Financing in Nigeria.

The meeting will be held on the 5th and 6th of October, 2022 in Abuja as a hybrid event with in-person and virtual participation.

The Nigeria Health commissioners’ forum is Nigeria’s community of practice and learning platform created by the 36 States’ Health Commissioners across Nigeria.

This year, in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, they will be hosting the first collaborative event which will focus on Primary Health Care financing, particularly the role sub-national systems must play in the process.

According to a statement by Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Service, Dr Filani Oyebanji PHC, all over the world, requires adequate financing and service delivery.

The statement added that high-performing health systems recognise the importance of having an effective PHC service as a key driver of achieving universal health coverage (UHC) adding that strengthening PHC strongly relies on the Primary Health Care (PHC) structures across Nigeria, to deliver individual based care and essential public health functions to all.

Although Nigeria has seen marked improvements in service delivery of primary health care, increasing financing and improving current financing arrangements can catalyse our goal of achieving UHC by 2030 the statement emphasised.

Dr Filani enumerated the objectives that this maiden event is set to deliver as follows: To take stock of approaches to finance PHC in States, to identify common challenges and policy responses, to develop a shared understanding of the way forward for financing PHC in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

“The event looks promising, which shows the importance the ecosystem places on this type of activity. We are grateful to all our partners and everyone that has registered.” He added.

The Primary Health Care financing forum will attract participants from the public sector, organized private sector, development partners, academia, Civil Society Organizations, and the media.