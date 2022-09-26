Health benefits of onions you should know

You will be amazed that onions are highly beneficial to the body. It contains sodium, potassium, folates, vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

These power packed nutrients have multipurpose benefits that promote good health in various ways. It also contains cancer-fighting compounds that keep cancer far away from you.

It also contains antioxidants that tackle diseases that tamper with your well being.

This article aims to give you more details on the health benefits of onions. Below are the beneficial impacts of onions on the body.

1. It improves immunity

Immunity is very important these days, especially as regards your health. Onions contain antioxidants that help you improve your immune system. It contains strong compounds that cause enhancement and also prevent cancer.

2. It improves vision

This is a very popular health benefit that everyone is familiar with. Most people chew raw onions regularly for proper eyesight or vision, especially with the high rate of conjunctivitis. Onions contain a compound called selenium which produces vitamin E, which keeps eye problems far away from you.

3. It improves your oral health

It is amusing that onions get rid of bad breath. A lot of people believe it causes bad breath but this is not true. Onions are a bulb food that contains vitamin E that gets rid of bad breath. You might need to tell a friend these surprising facts.

4. It eases menopause symptoms

Onions are beneficial for women who have reached their menopause stage. It contains calcium, which helps to reduce menopause symptoms. You can decide to eat this raw or add more of it to your meals.

5. It improves your bone

Calcium is very good for the bones. So this means calcium equals a healthy bone. Research has it that an onion contains high calcium. Eating this regularly in its raw form or adding it to your meals consistently helps you build healthy bones.





6. It prevents aging and gives glowing skin

Onions contain various nutrients that are beneficial for your skin. It contains Vitamin A, C, E and K, which help get rid of several skin diseases, pigmentation, and also prevent your skin from being damaged.

Onion juice can also be applied to your skincare products for more effectiveness.

7. It improves heart condition

Bad cholesterol is the reason for obesity, which causes heart disease. Onions contain rich nutrients like flavonoids and thiosulfate, which reduce bad cholesterol or fats that could lead to bad heart conditions.

8. It aids proper digestion

Onions are rich in fibre, and this helps to enhance proper digestion of food. It is also rich in prebiotics, which help boost your digestive health and also help balance bacteria in your guts that might hinder proper digestion of food.

Its antibacterial properties build proper digestive health which helps you maintain proper health.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE