Dates are tropical fruits that are widely known in the western part of Africa. It is usually grown on a date palm tree and especially known for its sweetness. Dates are very nutritious, especially the dry ones. Its scientific name is Phoenix dactylifera.

Dates are one of the tastiest fruits with great nutritious value. A lot of people know little or nothing about how nutritious it is for the body. It can be used to satisfy your cravings for candy and other sweet things.

This fruit is usually sold in Nigeria in its dry form. Dry dates are said to be rich in calories and high in carbohydrates. It also contains several minerals and nutrients that are beneficial to the body. These are some health benefits of dates.

1. It helps fight diseases

Dates have antioxidant properties that help to cure every disease. It protects the cells from infections that can be harmful to your body. It reduces the risk of diabetes, cancer diseases, eye-related disorders, heart diseases and Alzheimer’s disease.

2. It improves a man’s sexual health

Dates are of great health benefit for men especially their sexual health. Research has it that dates enhance men’s sexual stamina and also increase their sperm count and quality.

3. It promotes natural labour for pregnant women

It is advisable for women to eat dates at the late stage of pregnancy because it helps to improve cervical dilation. This makes laboureasiery for pregnant women and reduces the need to induce labor. It replaces oxytocin and helps pregnant women deliver their babies naturally.

Dates contain a compound referred to as tannin. This compound helps to reduce uterine muscle contraction during labour.

4. It strengthens the bone

Dates contain nutrients like magnesium, copper and calcium. These properties are very important for healthy bones and help to cure bone-related deficiencies or disorders. Dates strengthen and metabolise the bones through the vitamin K they contain.

5. It improves brain function

Consumption of dates lowers neurodegenerative diseases. This is because it contains nutrients like choline, Vitamin B which help ease learning and improve cognitive performance in kids and older people.





5. It aids proper digestion

Dates contain fibre which helps to regulate the bowel and aids proper digestive health. It also prevents constipation and unhealthy movement in the bowels.