National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Anambra State Council, has called on its members to uphold the best ethical standards and professionalism in handling issues arising from the ongoing COVID-19.

The State Chairman of the Association, Comrade Edith Onwuka made the called yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State.

The Chairman who was flanked by the Secretary, Comrade Chidimma Okoye and other members emphasised the need for those with symptoms such as fever, cough, sneezing, difficulty in breathing, body weakness, among others, to self-isolate and contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and visit designated health facilities for prompt management.

She called for the provision of protective equipment and other incentives for health workers, to enable them to provide quality services this period.

She also urged nurses to adhere strictly to standard precautionary measures such as the use of personal protective equipment, recalling that some Nurses and Midwives had paid supreme sacrifices while providing healthcare services during a similar pandemic in the past.

Comrade Onwuka, again, called on members to redouble their efforts at saving lives as the world is in dire need of services of professional Nurses and Midwives, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming at the time the World Health Organisation, (WHO), had declared 2020 as the year of Nurse and Midwife.

She equally called on government and the public to ensure full compliance with preventive measures outlined by relevant agencies to avoid overstressing available healthcare system, adding that engaging more skilled professionals for assistance in healthcare service delivery has become imperative.

