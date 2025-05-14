Health administrators push for increased funding, better infrastructure

The Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria (IHSAN) has advocated for an increase in budgetary allocations to health by both federal and state governments in order to effectively meet the health needs of citizens.

Eze Okezie Chijioke, the National President of IHSAN, stated that “such an increase, in line with the Abuja Declaration which calls for a minimum of 15 percent allocation, will not only enhance hospital infrastructure and equipment but also help to reduce the migration of the country’s health and medical workers.”

Chijioke made these remarks during the 40th National Professional Development Workshop (First Run), Extraordinary Council Meeting, and Induction Programme of IHSAN, held in Ido Ekiti.

The event was themed ‘Developing Sustainable Best Practices in Hospital Administration’ and was hosted by the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI).

During the event, IHSAN inducted new members and conferred honorary fellowship awards on the Chief Medical Director of FETHI, Prof. Adekunle Ajayi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ekiti State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Olusola Gbenga-Igotun.

Additionally, the institute honored the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Prof. Ajayi; and the founder of the Olu Alo Foundation, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, with awards of excellence.

According to a communiqué released at the end of the five-day program, IHSAN urged both national and subnational governments to adhere to the Abuja Declaration and increase health budgets by at least 15 percent, noting that the current allocations fall significantly short of this agreement.

“The Institute equally encourages governments to prioritise primary healthcare, provide quality healthcare at all levels, improve on the National Health lnsurance and pay more attention to venerable groups”.

Chijioke charged healthcare managers to focus attention on “continuous educational development and professional trainings among health administrators with a view to developing sustainable best practices in hospital administration and ultimately in healthcare delivery”.

IHSAN also stressed the need for governments “to strengthen health policies and demonstrate the much-needed political will to build sustainable frameworks in the health sector”.

FETHI CMD, Prof. Ajayi, in the keynote address, canvassed the need to rethink and revamp the approach to hospital administration especially in the present era marked by rapid technological advancement, rising healthcare service costs, financial constraints and shortage of healthcare professionals.

Among others, Ajayi charged the health service administrators on efficiency, saying, “Operational efficiency is the foundation of a sustainable hospital system. Inefficiencies can lead to wasted resources, increased costs and suboptimal patient outcomes”.

The CMD suggested embracing technology, saying, “The adoption of AI, data analytics and automation can optimize workflows, reduce administrative burdens and improve decision making. For example, predictive analytics can help manage patient flow, prevent overcrowding and reduce wait times”.

Ajayi added that “implementing electronic health records will streamline patient data management, reduce paperwork and improve communication. Automating staff and patient scheduling will reduce errors and improve resource allocation while expanding telemedicine services will improve access to care and reduce in-person visits”.

He charged the administrators to make the best use of the hospital resources, prioritise the wellbeing of staff and patients and strive to leave positive legacies for future generations.

In her address, IHSAN 2025 Local Organising Committee Chairman and FETHI Director of Administration, Mrs Foluso Adelegan, charged, “What can we do as health savvies to develop best practices in hospital administration in era where depletion of health personnel arises daily to JAPA syndrome and other cancerous parasites that have eaten deep into the system?

Adelegan, however, said the answers were in the qualitative papers presented at the workshop by the resource persons, who she described as seasoned professional administrators with wide experience in administrative processes.

