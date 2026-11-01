Heal the World Ministries donates N4m books to three Ondo schools

IN a move to promote educational development and demonstrate the practical expression of Christian love, Heal The World Ministries International, a faith-based organisation, has donated books worth N4 million to three secondary schools in Ondo State.

The donation, which forms part of the ministry’s commitment to charitable service, community development and the welfare of the less privileged, was extended to The Apostolic High School, Ilara-Mokin; Comprehensive High School, Ilara-Mokin; and Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure.

The initiative underscores the organisation’s belief that Christian faith should translate into practical acts of kindness, generosity and service to humanity, particularly in areas that contribute to the development and future of young people.

Speaking on the intervention, the convener of Heal The World Ministries International, Pastor (Dr) Tola Olukilede, described the donation as an expression of genuine worship and service acceptable to God, stressing that Christianity must go beyond religious observances and verbal declarations of faith.

According to him, the responsibility of believers extends to demonstrating God’s love through tangible interventions that address the needs of individuals and communities.

He explained that providing students with relevant learning materials was a deliberate investment in their academic development, intellectual growth and future contributions to society.

Olukilede noted that education remained a powerful instrument for personal advancement, social transformation and national development, adding that access to appropriate learning resources could strengthen students’ academic performance, promote reading culture and broaden their intellectual horizons.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to its charitable mandate, which includes supporting widows, assisting the needy and promoting education as a tool for empowering individuals and communities.

The cleric also called on individuals, religious organisations, corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to embrace the culture of giving by supporting educational institutions and other initiatives capable of improving the welfare of society.

He urged Christians and other stakeholders to recognise community service as an important aspect of social responsibility, noting that collective efforts were necessary to create opportunities for the younger generation.

Reacting to the gesture, the National President of The Apostolic High School, Ilara-Mokin, Students Association, Mr Kehinde Ekunrin, expressed appreciation to the ministry and its convener for the intervention, describing it as a significant contribution to the educational advancement of students.

Ekunrin said the donation demonstrated the positive impact faith-based organisations could make when their religious convictions were translated into meaningful community engagement.

He noted that the provision of books would enhance students’ access to learning resources, encourage reading habits and support their quest for academic excellence.

He also commended Olukilede for recognising education as a worthy cause deserving sustained investment, expressing the hope that the gesture would inspire other organisations, alumni associations, philanthropists and public-spirited individuals to support schools and contribute to the development of young people.

The association further emphasised the importance of partnerships between educational institutions, charitable organisations and other stakeholders in creating an enabling environment for students to acquire knowledge, develop their potential and prepare for responsible leadership.