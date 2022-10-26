Headship controversy: Uzebu community seeks Benin monarch’s intervention

THE elders of Uzebu community, particularly indigenes of Ehaekpen Quarters, Benin City, Edo State, have expressed disappointment on recent media reports wherein it was allegedly announced that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has approved one Pa Raimi Babatunde Erhumwunse, who they alleged is the head of Ogbe-Ewaise Quarters as the Odionwere of Ehaekpen in Uzebu Quarters.

They restated that the eligible person to hold the position of head in Ehaekpen was expected to be chosen from Ehaekpen Quarters, owing to its historical values in the Benin kingdom.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin on Monday, Secretary of Uzebu community, Smart Ezomoghene, who spoke on behalf of the elders and people, said that they were shocked to read from the dailies that the Oba of Benin had directed Erhummwunse to be overseeing the affairs of Ehaekpen in Uzebu quarters.

He said that the news available to them revealed the Oba’s stern warnings to the factional groups, after the traditional ruler had reviewed that there had never been an Odionwere in Uzebu community, let alone becoming a contentious issue and that the administrative head of Uzebu community remains Chief Ezomo, prior to his recent indefinite suspension by the Uzama N’iron which was duly ratified by the monarch.

Ezomoghene added that the issue of installation of one Pa Alfred Ogiefo as the head of Eheakpen on August 20 was occasioned by their inability to have smooth access to the monarch for presentation and approval.

He said that the idea of writing three letters dated February 17, May 20 and June 6, which he claimed were duly received by the palace, was a pointer to informing the monarch their planned intention to install the Second-In-Command as the Head of Ehaekpen in Uzebu community, since it was three years of the demise of the former head.

The secretary said that they had since shown remorse and expressed their apology over the installation of the new head, which he said, was done in a hurry without the consent of the Oba of Benin.

He further begged the monarch for forgiveness as their act was not to despise his authority, but was as a result of the tension created over leadership tussle which elicited some dissidents of the area.

He said that the Oba was absolutely right to say that the Ogbe-lwebo, Ogbe-Ewaise and Ehaekpen usually have Edionwere, a position which was later vacant due to the death of the Edionwere.

He stressed that the Odionwere of Ehaekpen died three years ago and that it was on that premise they attempted to see the Oba for the purposes of installing a new one, but all their efforts writing were blocked.

Meanwhile, Oba Ewuare II, has mandated the Odionwere of Ogbe-Ewaise, Mr. Raimi Erhunmwunse, to oversee both Ehaekpen and Ogbe-Iwebo in Uzebu quarters in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to the statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, dated October 18, Mr. Erhunmwunse is to exhibit strength of character and diligence in discharging the assignment.