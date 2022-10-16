Heads to roll as government commences investigation into Rico Swavey’s death

The end may not have come to the controversy trailing the death of reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, at a Lagos hospital as the state government on Friday initiated a probe into allegation of negligence on the part of health workers on duty when Swavey was rushed to the facility.

Information pieced together by R confirmed that a video of Rico Swavey in the hospital showed that the health workers, including nurses were nonchalant and were seen laughing at a time when all hands should be on deck to save Swavey.

In the clip recorded by one of the nurses attending to Rico Swavey, the deceased was placed on oxygen as he was unconscious on a chair.

It was observed that the nurses were attempting to carry him on a bed when the nurse brought out a phone and started recording him.Another nurse was heard cautioning her colleague against the act.

The hospital, Doren Specialist Hospital, in a statement on Friday, however, refuted claims that itsnurses neglected Rico, saying a friend of the deceased who gave her name as Ify Helen Eze and a good Samaritan who brought Rico to the hospital were the ones who actually made the video.

“She and the good Samaritan who brought the patient were told of the severity of the deceased’s condition and the need of a neurosurgeon’s review and also to be referred to Evercare Hospital but before leaving Miss Ify and the Samaritan decided to make a video to exonerate themselves from being implicated as being responsible for the patient’s condition. They might have posted the video on social media for reasons best known to them,” the statement read.

It was ealier reported that the reality TV star got involved in an accident on Tuesday.A fellow ex-housemate in Big Brother Naija Season 3, Alex Asogwa, who shared the news on her Twitter page on Tuesday, said doctors were trying to resuscitate him.Rico Swavey, however, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, GbengaOmotoso, said the state government had commenced investigation. He said, “That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conducts of those who appeared in that video.”

