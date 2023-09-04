Mavin Records Singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has criticised Headies organisers over their nonchalance with the announcement of the best female artist category.

Ayra Starr expressed her displeasure in a post on her verified ‘X’ account, , @ayrastarr on Monday, 4th September, 2023.

Ayra Starr criticised the organisers of the Headies Award for not announcing her win as the ‘Best Female Artist’, in the just concluded Headies Awards Ceremony.

Recall the Awards Ceremony was held on the 3rd of September, 2023. Winners from various categories include OdumoduBlack, Wande Coal, Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez, just to mention a few.

I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage ! Best female artist na beans ? We work hard, every single one of us ! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night , Tems breaths and lives for music , we didn’t deserve… — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) September 4, 2023

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE