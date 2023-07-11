The organizers of the music award show have released the nominees for the Rookie of the Year award for the 16th edition.

The award show, which began in 2006, recognizes musical talents in the country over the years.

The award category is for musical acts and songs that were released between January 2022 and March 2023.

This means only musical acts and songs within this period will be eligible. The nomination process for the 16th edition of the award started on May 22 and ended on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The Rookie of the Year category is a voting category for musicians who have had a breakthrough year with no album in the year under review.

The six-man nomination list features Odumodublvck, who is known for his hit track, Declan Rice, a name of West Ham United captain.

The award category has produced winners such as Fave, Bad Boy Timz, Barry Jhay, Teni, Mayorkun, Ycee, and Reekado Banks. Other categories in the award show include Song of the year, Album of the Year, Producer of the year, Next Rated, and others.

The 15th edition of the award, which was held on September 4, 2022, in the United States of America, was the first to be held outside the country since its inception.

The full list

Bayanni

Khaid

Guchi

Bloody Civilian

Eltee Skillz

Odumodublvck