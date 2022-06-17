Headies: Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, others nominated for Best Inspirational Single

Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan among other gospel artistes have been nominated in the newly created Best Inspirational Single category of the 2022 Headies awards.

The Headies Awards announced via their Instagram handle, three newly created categories one of which is the Best Inspirational Single.

Other newly created categories are,

International Artiste of the Year, and

Digital Artiste of the Year

The nominees for the Best Inspirational Single are:

KCEE and Okwesili Eze Group in Cultural Praise volume 1

Mercy Chinwo Featuring Glowrie in Onyedikagi

Nathaniel Bassey featuring OBA and Chandler Moore in You’re mighty/Ọlọrun Agbaye.

Timi Dakolo in Everything (Amen)

Dunsin Oyekan in Yah, and

Chidinma in Jehova Overdo

@daviz.jnr said, “Why not just name it gospel single?”

@iamdjayjospa also raised the same concern.

@Officialprincejsy, after tagging Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo, said “They’ve been deeply inspirational and not just interesting with their songs, but have saved lives and impacted them through their music, both spiritually and otherwise.

@thatgirl_kikky, who appears to be based outside Nigeria asked, “How do people outside Nigeria vote?”

Who will win this category of The Headies awards? Time and votes will tell.