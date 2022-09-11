Headies: Buju wins Next Rated, gets 2022 Bentley in US

The 15th Headies Award was the talk of the town few days back when it held in far-away Atlanta, United States but one of the highlights of the award was the Next Rated Category which was won by singer, Buju who picked a 2022 Bentley Bentayga prize.

The event which was attended by the Lagos State governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries drew the ire of many on social media platforms who knocked the organisers for taking the 15th edition of the award to the US, as against Nigeria, the usual venue.

The organisers had said their decision to take the award to the US was because Atlanta is the centre of entertainment as the event had been held in Nigeria 14 times and it was not out place to take it outside Africa for the first time.

BNXN, while making a speech shortly after winning the most keenly contested category said he could not have come this far without the support of his team and loyal fans, just as he appealed to Sanwo-Olu to pay for the shipment of his Bentley to Lagos.

He appreciated the organisers of the award, while dedicating it to his late mother and other nominees such as Ruger, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky and Lojay.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE