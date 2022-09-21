He4She network makes case for protection of women against gender-based violence

It has been observed that there is a challenge in the community in Bauchi State when women stand to aspire for political office as the odds are always against them.

However, the traditional leaders are currently devising various means of addressing the trend just as the women have been challenged to always come out to aspire for any position like their male counterparts.

Those were some of the issues raised during a dialogue organized for stakeholders by He4She Network, Bauchi State chapter during the celebration of the 2022 WE-WOMAN International Peace Day held at BASNEC, Office, Bauchi on Wednesday.

One of the traditional rulers in attendance lamented since his inauguration for 12 years now only one female came to him to sign for recruitment into security agencies stressing that however they are doing their best to encourage more females to come out to aspire.

He also said that Traditional rulers are involving women in their council’s decisions as they are currently intensifying their focus on Violence against women.

He however lamented that political aspirants are using youths for political thuggery stressing that they would take action to call politicians to a meeting and express the implications of such.

The traditional ruler emphasized, “Let’s keep advocating for peace and how to mitigate sovereign violence during the forthcoming general elections in 2023”.

He further said that, “Let’s strengthen our relationship with security agencies to advocate for more maximum protection for women during elections, let’s pay them a visit to advocate for that”.

In his submission, the leader of Taimako Community Development said that the association is organizing a sensitization lecture on peace at Command Guest House, Community lecture on peace at Gudum and Kangere.

He added that the Association has promised to see that they provide space for including women mediators in their subsequent activities

In conclusion, the network needs to follow up on advocacy to security outfits for increased slots of women in recruitment and continuous sensitization for the community to allow and encourage women to join security agencies to give more protection to women and peace.

The Network also stressed the need for the members to continue to make sacrifices in advancing peace and protection for women in the communities.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the He4She Network in Bauchi state, John Jinjiri reminded the stakeholders of the aim and objectives of the network which is primarily the protection of women from every form of gender-based violence.

