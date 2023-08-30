Nigerians have started paying their last respect following the news of the death of a nonagenarian who designed the country’s national flag, Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi.

Tribune Online reports that Pa. Akinkunmi, aged 87, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

His demise was communicated through the Facebook profile of one of his children, Akinkunmi Samuel.

“Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone,” he announced.

The death of the Nigeria flag designer has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians online who took to social media platforms to pour encomium on the deceased patriot.

Reacting to the death on Facebook, a user, Gabriel Olamide wrote, “May his soul Rest In Peace. He was a man that wrote his name in gold.”

Another user, Afuye Oluwasanmi wrote, “The Lion has gone to rest. May God continue to comfort those he left behind. Baba has fulfilled his mission and contribution to the nation’s development. We are all going to miss baba.”

“Life is full of ups and downs…… Pa taiwo akinkunmi indeed Iives a well deserved life though denied many he labored for from the corrupt Nigerians looters but yet in his obscurity impact with little he can….. We will surely miss you sir. I met him in person during my undergraduate days in 2008. Rest on sir till we meet again .” Sylvanus Lekan wrote.

Oyeniran Bayo wrote, “He lived a life well spent, may his soul continue to rest in eternal peace. May God grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Reacting to the death on X (Formerly Twitter), a user @the_beardedshina tweeted, “I do hope he is immortalized on some of our Nigerian relics. A start can be the Nigerian currency. PA Akinkunmi’s memories will be interred on the tablets of our hearts.”

“Hope our government will give him a befitting burial and honor him subsequently. Rip.” @CopticPharoah tweeted.





