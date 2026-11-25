Uche Edochie, son of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, describing him as his best friend, guardian angel and a man whose love and understanding went beyond fatherhood.

Uche, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, said he was struggling to come to terms with his father’s death after watching him battle cancer for a prolonged period.

The actor recalled how Pete’s kindness and warmth defined his personality, noting that the man audiences admired for portraying tough and intimidating characters on screen was gentle and compassionate in real life.

According to him, his father was loved by many for his contributions to the film industry, but his greatest qualities were the love and friendship he shared with his family.

Uche also recalled how the veteran actor understood him during difficult moments, sometimes knowing what he was going through even before he explained his challenges.

He wrote, “There were difficult times when I would call him and before I could even tell him what I was going through in my life, he would tell me that he knows. He understood me in ways no one else did.”

The actor’s son further revealed that his father had a deep love for classical music and frequently requested it as a present whenever his children asked what they could buy for him.

He expressed regret that he could not play music for Pete as he lay in his hospital bed before his death, adding that the news of his passing immediately brought farewell music to his mind.

“I would have loved to play some music for him as he drifted away in his hospital bed. Dad loved classical music a lot as some of you know. For years when I asked him what present to buy for him, he always asked for classical music,” he wrote.

Uche described the bond he shared with his father as one that words could hardly express, adding that the entire family loved him deeply and would miss him.

He also shared a photograph of himself, his brother Gene and their father, revealing that it was the last picture the brothers took with the veteran actor in December 2025.

“Rest in peace dad. You lived in full,” he added.

Pete Edochie’s death was announced by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, in a family statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The statement, titled “An Iroko Has Fallen”, disclosed that the veteran actor died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Enugu at the age of 79 following a battle with prostate cancer.