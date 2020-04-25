He threatened to stab me with knife even as I fed him, paid our children’s fees —Wife

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently dissolved the seven-year-old marriage between a couple, Nafisat Abubakar and Tajudeen Abubakar.

Nafisat had dragged her husband to court alleging that he was a brute. She added that he passed the bulk of his responsibilities at home to her.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant was violent and that he once threatened to stab her with a knife.

Nafisat thus appealed to the court to separate them stating that she was no more interested in their relationship.

Tajudeen did not admit to claim. According to him, he still loved his wife.

The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, after he had heard both parties dissolved their wedlock.

Odunade granted the plaintiff custody of their two children and ordered the defendant to be responsible for their welfare.

He stated that Tajudeen should give Nafisat N8,000 allowance every month for their two children’s feeding.

He further instructed him to be in charge of their education and healthcare.

Odunade advised both parties to maintain peace.

“My life is not safe as long as I remain in this marriage,” Nafisat stated before the court.

“My husband abandoned all his duties at home and leaves me to bear the brunt of running the home.

“I’m the one feeding the family and training our children in school. He has never paid a dime as our children’s fees.

“I work round the clock in order that there would be food on the table, but he was always complaining that I return home late.

“He beats me mercilessly anytime I come home late regardless of whatever explanation I make.

“I’m tired of his constant beating which leaves my body aching and sore.

“My lord, I would have been a dead woman by now if Tajudeen had succeeded in stabbing me.

“He was once furious that I returned home late and after much argument went for a knife. He would have stabbed me but for neighbours who came to my rescue.

“He told me to pack my belongings and leave his home after this and later called my mother to come for me.

“My lord, I’m no longer interested in my marriage to Tajudeen. I have suffered enough in his hands. I pray that you end our union today,” she stated.

Tajudeen in his evidence said: “Nafisat has been unfaithful to me. She is promiscuous and this is her reason for coming home late.

“I got to know one of her lovers but he denied having an affair with my wife when I challenged him.

“My lord, despite her shortcoming, I refuse that the court separates us.

“I still love my wife. Again, if she leaves me, our children will suffer,” the defendant concluded.

Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response

The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story

Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story

FG Bans Inter-State Movement Of COVID-19 Patients

The Federal Government has banned inter-state movement of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

COVID-19: Fake News Purveyors To Be Sanctioned, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned. Mohammed said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja… Read full story

ASUU Kicks Against Submission Of BVN As Condition For Payment Of Withheld Two-Month Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has rejected the submission of Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a condition for payment of February and March withheld salaries of lectures… Read full story

FG Replies ASUU: No BVN, No Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) will have to make their Banks Verification Number (BVN) available for the various vice-chancellors to validate before they would be paid their withheld February and March salaries… Read full story

World Bank Predicts Decline In Remittances To Nigeria, Other LIMCs

The World Bank has said that as a consequence of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, remittances to Nigeria and other low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 per cent to $445 billion… Read full story

High Number Of Coronavirus Cases Evidence Of Community Spread, Says Presidential Task Force

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given reasons the number of infections in the country has shot up… Read full story

COVID-19: Kano Relaxes Lockdown For One Day

Kano State government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown in the state for one day, 6 am-12 pm tomorrow (Thursday). This is to allow residents to buy foodstuffs and other items for preparation of the forthcoming… Read full story

COVID-19: No Definite Time For Evacuation Of Nigerians In US, UK, China, Others, Says Foreign Affairs Minister

Nigerians resident in foreign countries but anxious to return home may have to wait for a longer time. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force to combat the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19, Malaria Double Danger This Rainy Season

The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken the spotlight in the news. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the rainy season is here and so is malaria. In 2018, malaria killed 405,000 people, most of them in Africa… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE