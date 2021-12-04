He starves me, our children, beat me when he’s drunk —Wife

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court in Ado Ekiti State has dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between Oluwakemi Ayodele and her husband, Ojo Ayodele over incessant beating, drunkenness and lack of care for the children by the latter.

Oluwakemi, 38, a resident of No. 10, Ilaro, Mathew Street in Ado-Ekiti, accused her husband of constant beating, especially when he was drunk.

She said that anytime she requested for money from her husband for food, he would beat her.

Oluwakemi further added that if she refused to give him food as a result of his refusal to drop money, it would still result into beating.

According to the News Agency(NAN), the mother of three told the court that they had been living apart since 2018 when she was hospitalised as a result of the beating she received from her husband.

Oluwakemi said that her husband did not care for her and never bothered to check on her at the hospital till she was discharged and returned to her father’s house.

She explained that her husband had failed to be responsible for the feeding and education of their children.

The petitioner, therefore, prayed the court to separate them and award her custody of their children.

She also urged the court to order her estranged husband to pay the loan she collected on his behalf.

Ojo, 42, a resident of No. 20, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti, confirmed before the court that their relationship had stopped since two years ago because of constant fight.

He also admitted that his wife took a loan on his behalf, but said that he had refunded the money to her.

Ojo, however, denied the allegation that he did not visit his wife while on admission.

The respondent told the court that he not only paid her a visit but that he gave her N1,500 after she was discharged.

While admitting that since his wife moved to her father’s house in 2019, he had not checked on her, Ojo, however, said that he did not support the dissolution of their union.

The court president, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, noted that the union had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved it.

Akomolede awarded custody of their children to the petitioner for proper care, while she ordered Ojo to pay the sum of N10,000 as their feeding allowance.

She, however, said that both parties would be responsible for the education of their children.

