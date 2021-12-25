He starved me, our child, sent me back to my parents —Wife

A woman, Barakat Adeniyi, recently told Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that she is no longer interested in her marriage to her husband, Rasaki Adeniyi.

Barakat who dragged her husband to court complained of neglect of herself and their child.

According to her, Rasaki starved her of food and other necessities of life and later sent her back to her parents for about a year and a half after they had a brawl.

The plaintiff stated that she thought the defendant would have changed by the time she returned to him, but to her chagrin, his behaviour became worse.

Barakat told the court she desired to live a better life and thus prayed for the dissolution of their marriage and custody of their child.

Rasaki on his part claimed that Barakat was not faithful to him.

The defendant explained that the plaintiff was in the habit of bringing her ex-boyfriend into their matrimonial home.

He added that his wife refused to give their child the necessary care and attention and has therefore failed as a mother.

Rasaki told the court he was always bringing food for their child when his wife deserted him and moved to his parents’ house.

Rasaki agreed that their marriage be dissolved.

Barakat explained in her testimony that: “The greatest mistake I ever made in life was that of getting married to my husband. I regret every day of our marriage.

“Rasaki is irresponsible. He lacks the understanding of what is means to be the head of the home or breadwinner.

“My husband has never been interested in my welfare and that of our only child. He has failed in providing us the necessities of life and doesn’t know how we survive each day.

“I took up the challenge of feeding and clothing my family, but Rasaki never showed any appreciation or gratitude.

“Rather than commend me, all he does is to complain and fight me.

“We once fought and he threw out my belongings. He asked me to return to my parents.

“I moved to my parents’ house with our child and was with them for 18 months. Rasaki abandoned us for this period of time. He never bothered to check on our child and made no effort at meeting his needs.

“I moved back to his house thinking he was sober after our differences were ironed out by his family members and mine, but he rather became worse.

“My lord, I’m tired of my husband’s maltreatment of me. I want this court to dissolve our marriage today and grant me custody of our child because he is not interested in him,” the plaintiff said.

Rasaki, responding to his wife’s testimony, said, “I also agree that the court end our relationship today.

“I’m no longer interested in our marriage because my wife is a flirt.

“Barakat is involved in extramarital affair. She’s still dating her ex-boyfriend and has the effrontery to bring him to our matrimonial home.

“A woman involved in such a practice can kill.

“My lord, all she said about me are lies. I paid our child regular visit when my wife deserted me and moved in with his parents.

“I supplied Barakat and our child, food stuff and some other essentials on regular basis, ”he said.

Ruling after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved their wedlock and granted custody of their child to the defendant.

The plaintiff was asked to be responsible for their child’s welfare stating that more attention must be given to his education and health service.