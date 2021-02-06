‘He refused to feed me, our 3 children, broke my car windscreen for seeking survival’

The nine-year-old wedlock between a couple, Oluwaseun Fadoye and Adedeji Fadoye, has been dissolved by Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oluwaseun had sought for divorce from her husband on the accounts of irresponsibility and battery.

She added that her husband was destructive and that he was threatening her life.

She thus entreated the court to stop their marriage.

Oluwaseun also begged the court to put the three children produced by their union in her custody.

Adedeji refused to come to court after being served a court summon twice.

Oluwaseun in her testimony said: “My life is no longer safe with my husband. He’s threatening to kill me. I don’t want to wait till he makes his threat real. If he kills me, our children will suffer.”

She added that, “My husband is irresponsible and troublesome. We fight almost every day because he’s unreasonable.

“Adedeji has abandoned his role as breadwinner in the home but he would complain and beat me blue black for going out to seek for survival. He took to locking me out of the house any time I go out to look for food for our children. He has locked me out and left me in the cold on several occasions.

“Adedeji and I once had a heated argument. He lost control of himself and beat me to a pulp after which he went for my car and broke the windscreen. He is in the habit of destroying my property and has almost ruined me.

“My husband runs after anything in skirt. He prefers to lavish money on other women rather than our children’s welfare. He has impregnated one of the women he’s dating.

“My lord, I’m tired of our marriage. The relationship between my husband and I has gone sour. I want a new lease of life.

“I, therefore, pray the court to stop our relationship and put our children in my care,” the plaintiff stated.

Ruling, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, pronounced their marriage dissolved.

According to him, the defendant’s absence from court after two summouses showed he was not ready to save his marriage.

The plaintiff was awarded custody of their three children while the defendant was asked to pay N15,000 every month for their feeding.

He was also mandated to be responsible for their education and be available any time they are in need of medical attention.

A copy of the judgment was ordered to be served the plaintiff while both were advised to maintain peace.

