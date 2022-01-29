He lied to me he had divorced his wife —Woman

The Buchi Local Court in Zambia castigated a man’s girlfriend who dragged him to court for reconciliation on the basis that he left her for his wife.

Ireen Kaluba sued Kalobwe Sable to court for reconciliation.

According to Zambian Observer, she alleged that the two got married in 2019 and that they have a child together.

Ireen said she had been living with Kalobwe since they got married but he recently travelled to Solwezi for work.

She said after gathering information, she discovered that Kalobwe had actually travelled to see his wife and children despite assuring her that he was a divorced man.

But in his defense, Kalobwe testified that Ireen was just his girlfriend whom he has not yet married.

He said he was planning to marry her until she gave him a condition of giving her his ATM card.