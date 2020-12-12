He left me with bloodshot eyes after punching me; threatened to behead me, my mother

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has given judgment in a petition filed by a woman, Jelilat Olajide, seeking dissolution of her 11-year-old marriage to her husband, Mouruf Olajide on accounts of irresponsibility, battery and violence by the latter.

Jelilat filed the suit before Ademola Odunade, the court president, alleging that her husband’s rash and irresponsible behaviour were hampering her health.

According to the plaintiff, the last time they fought, the defendant punched her on the eyes and left her with bloodshot eyes.

She stated that she moved out of his house after this.

Jelilat added that her husband had constantly shirked his responsibility of looking after her welfare and that of their children.

She, therefore, prayed the court to end her 11-year-old union to Mouruf and save her from his endless threats to her life.

Mouruf refused to accede to divorce giving the welfare of their children as his reason.

Mouruf stated that his wife was unfaithful to him and that she was dating the cleric who conducted their children’s naming ceremony.

The defendant admitted punching his wife in the eye. He explained that he was filled with rage as a result of the excruciating pain he felt when his wife grabbed and pulled his scrotums when they fought

Giving her evidence, Jelilat said, “I pray this court to save me from the cruel hands of my husband. I have suffered so much in his hands. Anytime we have a misunderstanding, he will beat me. I live every minute of my life in fear because of my husband’s irrational behaviour.

“I have not been at peace in my marriage because of Mouruf’s irresponsible lifestyle.

“He beats me at least twice in a week. I always run out of our apartment any time we have an argument. If I don’t, he will beat me to a state of coma.

“I once ran out of the house when he beat me; he locked the door, kept the key and travelled to Lagos.

“My grandmother tried to mediate in our differences but he was adamant. He later threatened to behead her for interfering in our affair.

“He has no regard for my parents and is in the habit of addressing them rudely,” the plaintiff said.

“I moved out of Mouruf’s house after we fought and I almost lost my sight as a result of the punches he dealt me on both eyes.

“I had bloodshot eyes and couldn’t see for days while I also experienced excruciating pain.

“My lord, Mouruf never stopped coming to harass and fight me in my new apartment.

“He once came there around10:00 pm, kicked the door open and attempted to take our children away by force. He was restrained by my neighbours who came to my aid.

“He threatened to kill my mother and I. He accused of us denying him access to our children.

“Mouruf has failed in his responsibilities towards our children. He knows nothing about their feeding and schooling. He is indifferent to their survival.

“My lord, I entreat this honourable court to end our relationship before my husband makes real his threat to cut off my head and that of my mother.

“I further pray this court to grant me custody of our two children because Mouruf doesn’t have time for them, “she pleaded.

“My lord, it is true that Jelilat and I have been living separately for almost a year, but I don’t agree to divorce. Our children’s welfare is important to me. I don’t want them to suffer,” Mouruf told the court.

“I travelled to Lagos to seek survival because my business wasn’t going well. I faced many unpleasant circumstances in order that I could fend for my family but my wife took advantage of my absence from home to engage in extra marital affairs.

“Jelilat started dating a Muslim cleric who was close to us. He was the one who conducted the naming ceremony of our children.

“Our neighbours and friends informed me of their relationship but she denied it when I confronted her with it.

“I later caught her discussing intimately with this cleric at a corner of the mosque where we pray.

“They were shocked to see me and her lover quickly left.

“I reported both of them to the head of the family who called them. Jelilat’s lover lied that he was helping her to carry out some spiritual work meant to boost her welfare.

“They were both asked to swear by the Quran that there was nothing between them but they both refused.

“There was a strain in our relationship as a result of this.

“My lord, this cleric still kept calling her despite the warning given him to steer clear from my wife.

“We had a quarrel which resulted in a fight. Jelilat grabbed and pulled my scrotum while we fought; I almost fainted because the agonizing pain I felt.

“I hit her in the face in order that she would release my scrotums.

“She moved out of my house after this and her mother later rented an apartment for her.

“We both resolved our differences and I moved in with her and was with her for about three months, but later decided to move back to my place because I realised she was still dating her lover who she spends hours chatting with on the phone.

“I still pay her visits in her place of abode and sometimes spend the night there all in a bid that she change her mind and return to me,” the defendant concluded.

Ruling after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolve their union and awarded custody of both children to the plaintiff.

The defendant was ordered to be responsible for their welfare, education and health care included.

He was also asked to pay N10,000 through the court every month for their children’s feeding.

