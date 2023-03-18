A Lusaka woman has been sentenced to twelve-month simple imprisonment for beating her husband after refusing to give her money for school fees, books, uniforms and other requirements for the children.

According to Zambia Observer, Elizabeth Sialanga was said to have assaulted her husband, White Siakwelele, using a hammer, thus causing bodily harm.

Elizabeth on that day had approached White and made a request for the school fees and money to buy books and uniforms for their children.

According to Elizabeth, White got infuriated and both started arguing and later fought.

Elizabeth got a hammer and hit her husband on the eye.

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 248 of the penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

She further pleaded with the court to have leniency on her promising never to hit her husband again.

Elizabeth explained that she got offended after her husband refused to give her money but gave his girlfriend which did not go down well with her.

However, the court found her guilty and convicted her accordingly, and in mitigation she pleaded with the court to have leniency on her that she did it out of anger.

