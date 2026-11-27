…says he has been running for Rivers governor for 23 years

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has mocked Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Rivers State, for always running for governor since 2003, saying it looks like he is related to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke on Friday at a Rainbow Coalition Town Hall meeting in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he drew a direct parallel between Atiku’s endless quest for the presidency and Lulu-Briggs’ endless quest for the Rivers governorship.

“I think whether he’s related to Atiku. No, I said I have been thinking,” Wike said, suggesting that the same spirit of perpetual contesting runs in both men.

He said Lulu-Briggs accused him of seeking a third term, whereas it was Lulu-Briggs who had for years begged him to support his governorship ambition.

“He said this that I want to do my third term. That was why I am supporting Ogundu Chinda. Meanwhile, he pleaded with me for years for me to support him to be governor. So if I had supported him, that would have been my third term also,” Wike said.

Wike said he refused to support Lulu-Briggs because he lacked capacity, starting from home.

“But you know why I didn’t support him? You know why? A man must show capacity from where? Home. Let me tell you why,” he said.

He described Rivers State as a complex area like Nigeria, saying a governor must have the capacity to bring everybody together: “You see Rivers State is a complex State like Nigeria is a complex country. In Rivers State there are so many legs. Even if you come to the Kalabari area, there are so many legs. You go to Ahoada, there are so many legs. So you must have capacity to see how you can bring everybody together. Do you understand me?” he said.

Wike said it took his personal intervention to prevent a crisis before the burial of Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ late father.

“It took my intervention, my sleepless nights before his late father was buried. If I did not intervene, you know what would have happened?” he said.

He said the lesson is clear: a man who cannot manage his family cannot manage a larger society.

“His family, he cannot manage. Then you talk about the entire Rivers State. My brother, nobody can make that mistake. That is why if he cannot handle the small family, he cannot handle the whole community, if he cannot keep their home together, how can you say you want to preside over a complex state like Rivers? Is it possible? No.”

He continued: “I want to stop here. If he talks another one, I will go to another greater one. Do you understand what I’m saying?”

He then turned to Atiku to prove the resemblance, listing his endless presidential runs just as Lulu-Briggs keeps running for governor.

“Atiku was 80 years two days back. He started running for president at the age of 47. In 1993, he ran under SDP. In 2003, he came to run against his boss. In 2007, he ran under AC. In 2011 he ran under PDP. In 2015 he ran under APC. In 2019 he ran under PDP. In 2023 he ran under PDP. In 2027 he’s running under ADC. 2031 which party again?” Wike asked.

Wike thanked the people for coming to support President Tinubu and the other coalition candidates, and urged them to vote for Tinubu and the other candidates.

The former Rivers State governor said the increased allocations to state and local governments were already translating into visible development, noting that local government chairmen now had greater financial capacity to provide infrastructure and other essential services.

Earlier, the Vicar of Saint Andrews Anglican Church, Bakana, Ven. Dr Isobeye Amabibi, said he was the person who prayed at Wike’s first visit and that, by the grace of God, all things went well, and he had come again on his second missionary journey to Bakana to pray again.

“That means it is well with us. I want to say thank you so very much for giving us Michael John Williams as Chairman of Degema Local Government. He’s a listening man. The few months we have interacted, people may read different meaning about him, but he’s a good man,” he said.

The vicar said the community was enjoying the dividends of democracy under Michael John Williams, including constant light in Bakana.

“We can enjoy the dividend of democracy in him. For example, I enjoy constant light in Bakana. And it’s one of it. Other projects are going on. The landing jetty and other things were there. We are enjoying it. We want to also appreciate you because we hear you doing marvelously well in Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

He thanked Wike for the road that has reached Bakana, but said the community still had problems accessing it.

“Thanking you for the road that has reached Bakana. We say thank you. Why am I bringing this? The road has reached Bakana, but we have problems. By the time you get to the end, you cannot access the community. And so we need internal roads,” he said.

He also appealed for the road to be linked to Tombia, Bukuma and Buguma, so that Kalabari people could easily move around, and prayed that the incoming governor would listen and do the things needed.

“I also pray that in Degema Local Government and other communities like the Tombia, if the road is linked to Tombia, it will get to Bukuma and cross to Buguma. Means Kalabari people can easily go around. And so we believe that the incoming governor will always listen to you and know that there are things we need to do,” he said.

Also, HRH Rt. Hon. Agolia Aboko Omoni, the Amanyanabo of Ancient Ke and Chairman of the Degema Area Council of Traditional Rulers, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers of Degema, welcomed and appreciated Wike.

“Your Excellency, we are here to welcome you and to appreciate you. We are welcoming and appreciating you because you are a good man. Some people are good, they don’t show it. You are good and you show your goodness. God bless you,” he said.

He also thanked Wike for bringing back Michael John Williams as chairman of Degema Local Government for a second time, saying the area where they were seated was a swamp reclaimed by Williams.

“Your Excellency, why am I saying you are good and you are showing it? For bringing back Michael John Williams as chairman of Degema Local Government for the second time. Where we are seated here was a swamp. Michael John Williams reclaimed it and built this magnificent edifice. If you had not brought him back, perhaps this would have been an abandoned project,” he said.

He also thanked Wike for recognising and upgrading traditional stools to second class.

“Myself speaking here, the Amanyanabo of Ke was recognized by you. King Lawrence Odum of Bakana was recognized by you. The Amanyanabo of Bille who unfortunately on health ground is not here was recognized by you all at the same time. Because you made a promise that you will recognize us when we met you on that field when you came to campaign for Sim Fubara. You promised you are going to recognize us. And you did before the end of your tenure,” he said.

He thanked Wike for being part of President Bola Tinubu’s government and for the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, which he said was once a story but was now manifesting.

“It was a story to us that there is going to be a coastal road from Lagos to Calabar. It was a story. When His Excellency Bola Tinubu came to office, we saw it manifesting as a coastal community. It’s important to us. It is crossing from Lagos to all the states to Calabar. You cannot get to Calabar from Lagos without passing through Rivers State. That is going to open up the blue economy on this side,” he said.

He urged Wike to continue grooming young leaders to succeed him, recalling that Wike was the politician who saw tomorrow in 2023 by making it possible to vote for a president in one party and a governor in another party.

“Good leaders don’t stay forever. But they groom people to succeed them. And you are busy, very, very busy bringing up young leaders behind you to succeed you when eventually you decide to retire. Do it, do more. In 2023 election, I was not a king, I was a politician then. I tell people around me, yes, Wike is the politician who saw tomorrow,” he said.

HRH King Lawrence O.O. Odum, Amanyanabo of Bakana, welcomed Wike, the incoming Deputy Governor, Major Jack, and other dignitaries, saying the traditional rulers wanted to thank Wike because without him, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Rivers State would not have increased.

“We should thank you because without you today, our IGR in Rivers State would not increase, because when you were the governor of Rivers State, it was a painstaking to you. He fought battle, the Soku oil wells, and later recovered to Rivers State. We should thank you that we are very much grateful,” he said.

King Odum said the traditional rulers and people of Degema saw Wike as a good friend, closer than a brother, and that more than 95 per cent of Nigerians, particularly in Rivers State, believed that if Wike were a course in a higher institution, many people would enrol to study him because they would all love to be like him. He added that since Wike supported local government chairmen, Rivers State was getting better day by day, and hunger was not as rampant as before.

He appealed to the minister to continue to develop Degema, saying the Bible says ask and it shall be given, and assured him that Degema would come out as one of the best in voting and canvassing.

“I can assure you that before, the way Degema LG used to act by turning us in the pool, the game has changed because the local government chairman has done everything possible. This time around, Degema will come out as one of the best that we vote for and canvass for election,” he said.

He also recalled that Wike was the only governor who did findings across Rivers State and issued staff of office to more than 150 traditional rulers, and said Wike had never lost any election.

“When you were in office as governor, nobody did well like you did. You were the only governor then that did his findings across Rivers State, with the EGS, get the truth and issue staff of office and provision to more than 150 traditional rulers. Since you were born, you have never lost any election to any person,” he said.

The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, thanked Wike for bringing him back for a second term, for choosing good people who imitate him, including Dr Sokari, and for the continuity in politics. He said continuity in politics was good, and appreciated Wike for bringing back his brother, Peter Abi, and others, and for the recognition of traditional rulers and the development of the council secretariat area.

The town hall ended with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders reaffirming Degema’s support for President Bola Tinubu, Wike, the APC governorship candidate, Ogundu Chinda, Major Jack and all candidates of the Rainbow Coalition.