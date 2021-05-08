He impregnated another woman and still has the guts to accuse me of immorality —Wife

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State recently dissolved the 11-year-old wedlock between a couple, Ibrahim Jimoh and his wife, Barakat Jimoh.

Ibrahim who dragged his wife to court accused her of dirtiness and infidelity.

The plaintiff added that the defendant neglected him and their only child.

Ibrahim told the court he has had enough of his wife’s indecent lifestyle and thus prayed the court to dissolve their union.

Barakat agreed to divorce.

She told the court her husband impregnated another woman.

“My lord, I’m fed up with my wife. Barakat’s lifestyle has made our marriage no longer appealing to me.

“My wife flouts my order. Barakat insisted on worshipping in church despite my warning against it.

“My ears are full of Barakat’s atrocities. People kept telling me that she sleeps with members of her church. Barakat did not deny this when I confronted her with my proof.

“None of her family members are in court with her today because they are ashamed of her promiscuous lifestyle.

“My wife is arrogant. She has no respect for me and my family members. She hates to see my relations visiting me.

“Any time I complain about this, she will tell me to go and take another wife,” the plaintiff said.

“Barakat has completely failed in her duty towards our only child. She’s not bothered about his welfare. Barakat will put our son in her aunt’s care and go whoring.

“Any time I complain she would ask me to enroll him in a boarding school and I always tell her he’s too young to leave home.

“My life is obviously not safe with such a woman.

“My lord, I feel reluctant coming home with friends because my wife is dirty.

“Barakat has no shame. She’s in the habit of displaying her dirty pants all over the place.

“The more I show my displeasure at this, the more she does it.

“My lord, my wife is far from being a blessing to me.

“I want her out of my life and the time is now,” Ibrahim stated.

The wife’s response

“My lord, my marriage to Ibrahim ended the day I learnt he has impregnated another woman.

“I agree that the court separate us,” Barakat said while giving her evidence.

“Ibrahim behaves immaturely. Any time we fight, he will move to his parents’ house.

“I always go there to beg him.

“My husband’s behaviour can be likened to that of the kettle calling the pot black.

“He has no right to accuse me of infidelity.

“My husband is unfair to me. He impregnated another woman and still has the gut to accuse me of immorality.

“My lord, it is true I asked him to put our child in the boarding house. I believe he will be given sound training and have a good foundation there,” the defendant said.

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, stated that more evidence would be needed.

Odunade, therefore adjourned the case and asked both parties to come with their child and family members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…