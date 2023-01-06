He didn’t sleep with me, told me to go sleep with other men — Alexx Ekubo’s ex-partner says as she explains reasons for breakup

Fancy Acholonu, the former partner of popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has finally explained the reasons behind the couple’s breakup back in August 2021.

To the shock of many, Fancy in 2021 took to social media to announce that her relationship, engagement and proposed marriage with the Nollywood actor had been called off, adding that the decision was taken in her best interest.

Fancy Acholunu who is an Instagram model and entrepreneur however returned to social media recently to publicly apologise for calling off their wedding, saying that nothing makes sense without his actor partner.

In a twist of development, the model has however come out to explain in detail the reason she called off their engagement.

While speaking in an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, the model revealed that she realised that the actor had no genuine love for her when he told her to go sleep with other men.

She said, “One major red flag that made me devastated was that he told me he won’t sleep with me but I should go and sleep with other men. Imagine telling that to your fiancée that has kept herself for you for 5 years. At that moment I realised he didn’t truly love me. It started going downhill from there. Emotional abuse. ”

She also accused the actor of being a Narcissist, adding that he was lying, cheating, and gaslighting her during their time together.

Although, she maintained that the actor never raised a finger at her, but was very close to physically abusing her on a few occasions.

She said: “Alexx is extremely narcissistic. The charming personality he shows to everyone was not who he was to me. Behind those smiles of our happy photos, he was always lying, cheating, and gaslighting me.

“The day after we got engaged, it became worse. He then became more controlling, and verbally abusive. We argued so much and it was close to becoming physical, I was scared of his rage. I told my sister and documented for record sake in case anything happened.”